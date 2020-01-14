January 14, 2020 | 7:43am

A 38-year-old Australian man touring along with his spouse and 5 kids on an Air Canada flight died en path to Brisbane, in response to experiences.

Christopher Woodgate was pronounced lifeless when Flight AC035, which took off from Vancouver, landed in Honolulu on Saturday after being diverted, in accordance Kira Paiva-Kimura of the town medical expert’s workplace, 10 Day by day reported.

An post-mortem will likely be performed to find out the precise reason for loss of life.

Woodgate had been sick previous to the flight, Jessica Lani Wealthy of the Customer Aloha Society of Hawaii, a nonprofit group that assists guests in misery, informed the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

The person was touring with 5 youngsters, his spouse and one other member of the family, Wealthy mentioned.

The group assisted the household with bereavement preparations, she added.

“Out of respect for the privacy of our customers, Air Canada cannot confirm the details about the medical emergency,” airline spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick informed 10 Day by day in an electronic mail.

There have been 257 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight. The passengers left Honolulu on Sunday on one other flight, Fitzpatrick mentioned.