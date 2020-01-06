Father of Israeli boy accused over Cyprus gang rape says British teenager SHOULDN’T be jailed

By Emine Sinmaz In Jerusalem For The Each day Mail

Shimon Yusufov is pictured with the British teenager. He embarked upon a vacation romance with the British girl earlier than she claims she was attacked

The daddy of one of many Israeli youths accused of gang-raping a British teenager in Cyprus has stated she needs to be spared jail as a result of she has suffered sufficient.

Haim Avisor’s son, 17, was within the Ayia Napa lodge room on the night time the 19-year-old from Derbyshire claims she was held down and raped by as much as 12 youths.

He was arrested alongside together with his pals as police rounded up any Israeli within the lodge.

They have been all cleared by police – and allowed to return house – when the British pupil retracted her assertion.

Mr Avisor has urged the choose in Cyprus to have ‘mercy’ on the younger girl when she is sentenced after she was convicted of constructing up the assault – which she denies – by a choose on the island.

The daddy, 44, stated: ‘I’ve a boy and as a father I really feel she has suffered sufficient, she must go house to her household, to her nation.

‘I’m a sick man and may’t go to Cyprus so all I can do is pray for her. But when I may, I’d say to the choose: ‘Please have mercy, it is out of proportion’.’

He spoke out as an Israeli teenager on the centre of the tawdry affair was named for the primary time.

Shimon Yusufov, 18, embarked upon a vacation romance with the British girl earlier than she claims she was attacked. He has denied raping her.

Often known as Sam, lives in a wise flat in Jerusalem together with his mom, a hospital employee. She declined to touch upon the case yesterday.

An image from certainly one of their nights out collectively exhibits the British woman sat on the semi-professional footballer’s lap.

A number of the accused have stated they intend to sue the lady for compensation – one thing Mr Avisor condemned.

‘I believe that is evil to do that to her. She has suffered sufficient,’ he stated.

‘I see her on the tv and cry collectively along with her.’

Mr Avisor, who lives in Afula, northern Israel, stated he has all the time believed his son is harmless.

‘I went to Cyprus when this occurred… I instructed him to inform me the reality,’ he stated.

He claimed the ordeal has prompted his son to undertake a stringently non secular life-style and even shun his cell phone.

His compassion is in stark distinction to the daddy of one other 17-year-old, who lives in Jerusalem.

He stated: ‘Everybody obtained what they deserved. We knew that it was nothing to do with our son and the authorities obtained to the reality.’

‘s uncle additionally defended the heroes’ welcome given to the Israeli youths final July once they have been launched from custody in Cyprus and flew house.

‘They have been jailed for 2 weeks for no motive so it was a justified celebration,’ he stated.