Father-of-three, 34, hanged himself an hour after row with his estranged wife

A father-of-three took his personal life simply an hour after a bitter row together with his estranged spouse through which she turned down his 5am plea for them to patch up their crumbling marriage, an inquest heard.

Martin Barrow, 34, had been allowed to remain over on the couch on the house of his partner Emily however he misplaced his mood when she turned down his request for them to present their eight-year-relationship one other go.

Through the 5am row on July 15 this 12 months Mr Barrow, a scaffolder, threw a bottle of beer throughout the room and when Mrs Barrow’s brother intervened shouted: ‘If I can not kill her I will kill myself’.

He then left the home and despatched Mrs Barrow an image message exhibiting a noose with the caption: ‘Goodbye child.’

Mrs Barrow thought her estranged husband was joking however Mr Barrow, from Lostock Gralam, close to Northwich, Cheshire, was discovered hanged from a tree simply an hour later by a passing jogger.

The Crewe listening to was advised the couple had met in 2011 when she was 17 and so they married in 2015 and and two youngsters collectively.

However the marriage developed issues when Mr Barrow, who had a 3rd youngster from a earlier relationship, confessed to an affair. They cut up up final 12 months and he moved again in together with his mom.

In an announcement, Mrs Barrow, 25, who works at a jewellers, stated: ‘I did forgive him however in 2019 I advised Martin we wanted a break. He took this badly and stated he would kill himself by taking an overdose.

‘He began a course of antidepressants and he attended group remedy however there was a change in Martin’s persona and behavior. He misplaced his job and began going out and consuming vodka within the house.

‘The parenting and dealing meant I felt I used to be having to handle alone and I requested for assist however he refused, Martin was having temper swings to the purpose that I did not recognise him any longer and I felt I now not wished to be round him.

‘We had a chat and I defined to Martin the connection was over however that I wished to get together with him as a dad or mum and a good friend to the kids.

‘On the 14th of July I used to be at house with the kids who had been in mattress and Martin was texting me. I did not thoughts receiving contact as he appeared pleased.

‘He requested if he might attend on the home and I did not see any downside with this as we had agreed to remain mates. We had been finest mates for eight years and texts and cellphone calls continued till 10.30pm.

‘He appeared fantastic, his regular self, we shared a couple of drinks and we talked about our future collectively as mates and oldsters. He talked about getting his personal place and taking care of the kids. The dialog that night was very constructive about steps that they might be taking in direction of their future.

‘I agreed with Martin he might sleep over on situation he needed to depart earlier than the kids awoke as a result of I did not need to confuse them.

‘My brothers arrived on the deal with – that they had been on an evening out, they obtained on effectively with Martin and so they shared a drink collectively.

‘At 5am they left to get a taxi and Martin hugged the brothers on the entrance door and advised them he beloved them. I now assume he could have been saying goodbye to them because it was uncommon for him to be so affectionate.

‘I stated I used to be actually drained and must stand up with the kids however Martin stated: ”Is there any probability of us getting again collectively?”

‘I replied ”no” however he turned aggressive and indignant. He was holding a bottle of beer which he threw. My brother re-entered the home and noticed the temper he was in and requested him to go away.

‘There was an enormous argument which resulted in Martin saying, ”if I can not kill her I will kill myself”. My brother stated: ”You are not going to kill my sister.”

‘He kicked the door and left and afterward I acquired an image message of a noose with the message: ”Goodbye child.” I truly wasn’t shocked or fearful as through the years throughout low intervals he had made comparable threats to take his personal life and I did not reply to the message. I believed I’d get a textual content message later saying he was solely joking.

‘Martin is the daddy of my youngsters and been a part of my life for a very long time. I despatched a couple of textual content messages and tried to ring him a couple of instances however needed to go to mattress. At work I used to be continuously checking my cellphone to see if I had had contact from Martin however I obtained a name from his father to say he had ended his personal life.

‘My coronary heart sank. As a mom, accomplice and dad or mum I’m completely devastated.’

Mr Barrow’s mom, Linda, stated: ‘In March of final 12 months Martin had tried to finish his life. We acquired a name from his spouse saying he had taken all of the tablets from the cupboard and left the marital house.

‘This all arose from a breakdown of their relationship. He had some counselling classes however he was then discharged. He later requested for some extra counselling classes and was advised there can be a 15-week look forward to it.

‘As a result of his work as a scaffolder wasn’t all the time a constant and regular stream of earnings there can be some monetary troubles as effectively.

‘He had been on vacation and got here again and stated that they had cut up once more. She stated she did not love him and that she had discovered another person and due to that he moved again into the household house.

‘He went up and down together with his moods having good and unhealthy days however did not point out he was feeling suicidal at the moment. He was a happy-go-lucky lad who would do something for anybody.’

Psychological well being nurse Cheryl Farrell of Cheshire and Wirral NHS Basis belief stated: ‘There was a 3 or four-month historical past of low temper, feeling hopeless and struggling to sleep however he stated he had a child who did not sleep a lot via the night time.

‘He recognized present stresses to his life like cash. He was working lengthy hours as a scaffolder with a 45-minute commute every day and his house life is kind of nerve-racking at instances.

‘Throughout an evaluation he was responsive and smiling at instances he did not need to take antidepressants however requested treatment to assist him to sleep.

‘He had a debt plan in place and was glad that was sufficient help, we mentioned smaller life adjustments and he was enthusiastic to strive that somewhat than antidepressants.

‘He did not seem to pose any furthers danger of harming himself or harbour ideas about ending his life.’

Toxicology checks confirmed Mr Barrow had 110 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The alcohol restrict in blood for driving is 80mg.

Recording a verdict of suicide, assistant coroner Peter Sigee stated: ‘He had the intention of ending his life. He died because of suicide.’