Father-of-three soldier, 27, killed when he crashed into lorry ‘likely’ to have fallen asleep

Father-of-three Ross Standing, 27, died after drifting into the fallacious lane on the A420 and colliding with an oncoming car within the early hours of July 14 final yr

A soldier killed in a head-on smash with a lorry whereas on the way in which to a golf match was ‘probably’ to have fallen asleep on the wheel, an has inquest heard.

Michelle Garnett, who was one of many first to reach on the scene, informed the inquest at Oxfordshire Coroner’s Courtroom that she rushed over to Mr Standing’s automobile, which was badly broken.

She stated he informed her: ‘I am actually drained. I want I would stayed dwelling this morning.’

The coroner dominated on Tuesday that Ross’ dying was ‘probably’ brought on by him ‘nodding off’ – though his widow disagreed with the reason.

She stated that he had been in mattress early the night time earlier than and struggled to simply accept that fatigue was an element.

The listening to was informed that the deadly collision happened on the A420 at round 5:55am after Ross had left his dwelling in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.

Guaran Rai, who was within the automobile instantly behind the solider’s gray Vauxhall Insignia, stated in an announcement that he watched the car ‘drift’ into the alternative lane.

He stated that it was like Mr Standing had ‘not turned the wheel’ to account for the upcoming bend within the highway.

This then took him into the trail of lorry driver Lukas Stucku, who tried to brake however may finally do little to keep away from the crash.

Ross tragically died on the scene from a number of accidents.

The courtroom additionally heard from forensic collision investigator Luke Webb, who examined the crash scene within the fast aftermath and reviewed sprint cam footage of the incident.

He stated the crash was brought on by Mr Standing being within the fallacious lane for 2 seconds earlier than he was hit by the lorry, with each drivers making an attempt to brake.

Mr Webb concluded the crash was right down to both distraction or fatigue by Mr Standing however it could be ‘unfair’ to say which was extra believable.

There was no proof of medical points or intoxication.

Coroner Darren Salter stated he believed it was ‘probably’ given Mr Standing’s feedback and Mr Webb’s report that the soldier had ‘nodded off’ on the wheel.

He added, nevertheless, that they ‘would by no means know’ for positive and recorded a conclusion of dying by highway visitors collision.

However Mr Standing’s spouse, Yasmin, stated: ‘I simply wrestle to simply accept fatigue. I do know it is higher than distraction however he went to mattress at 9.30pm and was asleep by 10.30pm.’

She added when he awakened he was ‘excited’ to go to the golf match, which was happening simply minutes down the highway.

Mr Standing was primarily based at RAF Brize Norton, ranked as a non-public.

Talking beforehand, his household described him as a ‘loving father’.