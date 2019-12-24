Father pleads no contest for having sex with and marrying his daughter

By Emily Crane and Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 15:34 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 15:47 EST, 24 December 2019

A person already sentenced to jail for having intercourse along with his grownup daughter has taken a plea deal on the identical cost in a distinct Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to tried incest for having intercourse along with his 21-year-old daughter Samantha Kershner after which later marrying her.

Prosecutors had decreased the cost from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced January 14, in line with Adams County District Court docket information.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to tried incest for having intercourse along with his 21-year-old daughter Samantha Kershner after which later marrying her

Fieldgrove made the same deal in neighboring Corridor County, the place he lived, and was sentenced in Could to 2 years in jail.

His daughter was sentenced to 9 months of probation after she pleaded no contest to misdemeanor false reporting. She had additionally initially been charged with incest.

Police stated the daddy and daughter each admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship – though they knew they have been biologically associated.

Kershner stated she competed for her dad’s affection along with her half-sister.

Fieldgrove married his daughter in Adams County in October final 12 months – a month after police started to analyze their relationship.

Prosecutors had decreased the cost from incest in return for Fieldgrove’s plea. Kershner was sentenced to 9 months of probation after she additionally took a plead deal

Police stated the daddy and daughter each admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship – though they knew they have been biologically associated

They met for the primary time three years in the past when Kershner, then aged 17, informed her mom she needed to know who her father was.

Kershner and Fieldgrove met and maintained a father-daughter relationship for 3 years.

They informed police that they had intercourse for the primary time in September final 12 months.

The pair wouldn’t reveal how their father-daughter relationship turned sexual.

In accordance with charging paperwork, Kershner informed police that she had a ‘jealous competitors’ along with her half-sister about who might have intercourse with their father first.

Kershner’s mom notified police about their relationship in September.

A paternity check that Fieldgrove and Kershner agreed to have in January discovered that there was a 99.999 p.c likelihood that he was her father.

They met for the primary time three years in the past when Kershner, then aged 17, informed her mom she needed to know who her father was. They informed police that they had intercourse for the primary time in September final 12 months