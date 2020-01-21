Father who kept his children captive on Dutch farm ‘beat them to drive out “bad spirits”

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline and Afp

A Dutchman remoted six of his kids in a distant farmhouse from beginning, beat them to drive out ‘unhealthy spirits’ and compelled one in all them in a canine kennel for a whole summer season, prosecutors declare.

Gerrit Jan van Dorsten, 67, subjected the kids who had been discovered on the farm within the village of Ruinerwold in October to ‘very critical bodily punishment’ when he thought they’d been made ‘unclean’.

Prosecutors heard on Tuesday how one youngster was allegedly tied up by his palms and ft as punishment, whereas one other youngster was pressured to spend a whole summer season in a doghouse on the farm in northern Drenthe province.

Van Dorsten didn’t attend the listening to in Assen as a result of in poor health well being.

The recluse, who was as soon as a member of the Moonies sect, is accused of maintaining six of his grownup kids – aged between 18 and 25 – captive within the property for nearly a decade.

‘The kids all converse of very critical bodily punishment if their father thought there was a ‘unhealthy spirit’ in them. That occurred from a really younger age, 4 or 5 years,’ prosecutors mentioned throughout a procedural listening to within the case.

Prosecutors mentioned the youngest six of the person’s 9 kids ‘lived in seclusion from beginning, had been saved indoors and needed to be quiet in order that nobody would discover that they existed.’

They weren’t registered with Dutch authorities and had by no means been to highschool, they mentioned.

The household was first found in October when the oldest son nonetheless dwelling on the farm, Jan Zon, walked into an area bar in a confused state and raised concern concerning the welfare of his different siblings.

Police raided the farm and arrested Van Dorsten and an Austrian man recognized as Josef Brunner, 58.

Van Dorsten was absent for medical causes from Tuesday’s listening to within the city of Assen.

He’s charged with depriving the youngsters of their liberty from 2007 to 2019 and ‘punching, kicking and denying foods and drinks’ to the six kids. He’s additionally charged with sexually abusing two of the older three kids.

Joseph B. can be charged with depriving the youngsters of their liberty and was in courtroom.

‘I really feel like this can be a witch hunt,’ Joseph B. informed the courtroom. ‘I’ve a transparent conscience… I’ve not robbed anybody of his freedom.’

Prosecutors mentioned the three oldest kids weren’t allowed to speak concerning the existence of their brothers and sisters.

Citing diaries saved by the youngsters, prosecutors mentioned they’d all spoken of their ‘conviction that contact with the skin world makes you ‘unclean’ and about ‘unhealthy spirits’ that come into our bodies. The daddy decided when a baby had a ‘unhealthy spirit’.

‘This youngster was remoted, needed to pray and the opposite relations weren’t allowed to have contact with this youngster, generally not even for months.’

One of many kids was separated from the remainder of the household on the age of 12 and made to remain in a caravan on one other a part of the farm, prosecutors mentioned, including that ‘after that he spent an entire summer season in a doghouse in a shed.’

The three oldest of the 9 kids had been allowed to go to highschool and the ‘exterior doorways weren’t locked all these years’, prosecutors mentioned.

However they mentioned that there was nonetheless ‘illegal deprivation of liberty for all these years – classically locked up at instances, however in a much less traditional means at different instances.’

Prosecutors mentioned the abuse was a ‘figurative lock on the door’, including that ‘no bodily lock is required on the door as proof of illegal deprivation of liberty or hostage-taking.’