FBI arrests 3 alleged white supremacists ahead of gun rally

GREENBELT, Md. — A former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two different males who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group have been arrested Thursday, simply days earlier than they have been believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital.

The three males, members of The Base, have been taken into custody on federal felony prices in Maryland and Delaware, the Justice Division mentioned in a information launch. One of many males had mentioned touring to Ukraine to combat alongside “nationalists” and in contrast the white supremacist group to al-Qaeda, a prosecutor mentioned throughout the defendants’ preliminary courtroom listening to.

A felony grievance prices Canadian nationwide Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, with transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is charged with “transporting and harboring aliens.”

The three males have been believed to be planning to attend a pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday in Richmond, in keeping with a legislation enforcement official who spoke to The Related Press on situation of anonymity to debate an lively investigation.



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday declared a state of emergency and banned all kinds of weapons from the gun rally, citing studies that armed militia teams have been planning to attend.

The Virginia Residents Protection League and Gunowners of America filed a lawsuit Thursday in search of an injunction particularly towards the ban on firearms. A decide upheld the ban, citing U.S. Supreme Courtroom and different courtroom rulings that discovered the Second Modification proper to bear arms is just not limitless.

In encrypted chat rooms, members of The Base have mentioned committing acts of violence towards blacks and Jews, methods to make improvised explosive units, their military-style coaching camps and their need to create a white “ethnostate,” in keeping with an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Mathews and Lemley have been arrested in Delaware and Bilbrough was arrested in Maryland. The lads briefly appeared in courtroom Thursday afternoon in Greenbelt, Maryland. A federal Justice of the Peace decide agreed to maintain all three males jailed pending detention hearings, scheduled for Wednesday.

Assistant U.S. Legal professional Thomas Windom confirmed the decide of Bilbrough collaborating in a military-style coaching camp with different members of The Base and mentioned Bilbrough had additionally talked about touring to Ukraine to combat alongside “nationalists.”

“He has personally compared The Base favorably to al-Qaeda,” Windom mentioned. As federal brokers moved in to arrest Lemley and Matthews on Thursday, the lads smashed cellphones and tried to flush the items down a bathroom, the prosecutor mentioned.

Mathews illegally crossed the U.S. border close to Minnesota in August and Bilbrough traveled 600 miles (965 kilometers) every manner in a automobile to choose him up and convey him to Maryland, authorities mentioned. Mathews, who appeared in courtroom Thursday with a bushy beard, was a fight engineer within the Canadian Military Reserve. Lemley was a “cavalry scout” within the U.S. Military, courtroom papers present.

U.S. and Canadian authorities had been trying to find Mathews after his truck was present in September close to the border between the 2 nations. The Canadian navy’s intelligence unit was investigating Mathews for “possible racist extremist activities” for a number of months, in keeping with the Canadian Division of Nationwide Defence.

Authorities say Lemley and Mathews constructed an assault rifle utilizing a number of elements, together with an upper-receiver that Lemley had ordered and shipped to a Maryland dwelling. In December, the three males gathered at an residence that Lemley and Mathews rented in Delaware, the place they mentioned The Base and its actions and members, handed across the assault file and tried to make the drug DMT, a hallucinogen, in keeping with courtroom papers.

Just a few days later, Lemley and Mathews purchased 150 rounds of ammunition and paper taking pictures targets and Lemley was noticed by an FBI agent at a gun vary in Maryland. Courtroom papers say federal brokers heard the gun firing in speedy succession. Authorities say Lemley later advised Mathews: “Oh oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun.”

Federal brokers gave the impression to be monitoring the lads’s actions and arrange a stationary digital camera close to the gun vary, which captured video of Mathews taking pictures the gun there on Jan. 5. Courtroom paperwork say Lemley had additionally ordered 1,500 rounds of ammunition and that he and Mathews visited the gun vary as lately as Saturday.

Prosecutors say Bilbrough lately drove to Alabama to stick with one other member of The Base and had additionally visited Lemley and Mathews in Delaware, the place the lads had burned a Bible and different unidentifiable gadgets in a wooded space.

Attorneys for Lemley and Mathews declined to touch upon the costs. Bilbrough’s lawyer, Robert Bonsib, mentioned he was “underwhelmed” by a prosecutor’s arguments for holding his consumer detained. Bilbrough was the one one of many three males not going through a firearms-related cost.

“I think this 19-year-old man should be released,” Bonsib advised reporters after the listening to. Two of Bilbrough’s relations attended the courtroom listening to however declined to be interviewed.

The Anti-Defamation League mentioned members of The Base and different white supremacist teams have ceaselessly posted on-line messages advocating for “accelerationism,” a fringe philosophy through which far-right extremists “have assigned to their desire to hasten the collapse of society as we know it.”

In current months, FBI brokers have arrested a number of members of a distinct far-right extremist group, the neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division. Atomwaffen has been linked to a number of killings, together with the 2017 taking pictures deaths of two males at an residence in Tampa, Florida.