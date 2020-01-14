January 14, 2020 | 11:50am

A Virginia man arrested on Friday was linked to a sequence of “swatting” assaults on authorities officers, journalists and others as a part of a neo-Nazi group, federal officers mentioned.

The Justice Division unsealed its case towards John William Kirby Kelley final week with a cost of conspiracy to make threats. In keeping with an FBI affidavit, members of the unnamed group “all appeared to share racist views” and had a “particular disdain for African Americans and Jewish people.”

False or faux emergency calls are often called “swatting” as a result of the perpetrators hope to impress an awesome SWAT crew response, which might flip lethal if police find yourself killing harmless folks throughout them.

In keeping with prosecutors, the group used a web site known as DoxBin, which listed previous and doable future swatting targets. One sufferer was a Fb govt; one other was the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard G. Pitts Jr., who was labeled as “anti-white race,” as The Washington Submit studies.

The FBI started investigating Kelley in late 2018 after Outdated Dominion College obtained an nameless bomb and taking pictures risk.

A search of Kelley’s telephone reportedly revealed his neo-Nazi sympathies, together with photos of him in tactical gear alongside recruiting supplies for Atomwaffen, which is a identified neo-Nazi terror community.

Individually, three members of Atomwaffen are on trial for 5 murders, PBS studies.