FBI Begins Probe After Racist Graffiti Seen Outside Gurdwara: Report

San Francisco:

After a racist graffiti was seen painted on a gurdwara in California on Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a probe into the vandalisation, saying it was a attainable hate crime, a media report stated.

The Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib, situated in Orangevale, about an hour from San Francisco, was inaugurated on January 12. It was vandalised with white nationalist graffiti, which included the phrase “White Power” and depicted a swastika on a concrete slab on the entrance entrance.

Together with the FBI, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Workplace are additionally actively investigating the incident.

Harbans Singh Sraon, a spokesman for the gurdwara, advised the India-West newspaper that FBI detectives have constantly visited the power for the reason that “bias-motivated crime” occurred.

Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Lacey Nelson advised India-West that detectives particularly assigned to research hate crimes have been actively investigating the incident since Monday morning.

Crime scene investigators have been gathering forensic proof from the scene, and detectives have canvassed the neighbourhood, chatting with residents who might have noticed the crime.

Detectives have obtained video footage from the neighbourhood, stated Nelson, including that the character of proof present in forensics and on video has but been launched.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We do take these types of cases very seriously,” the Deputy added.

The gurdwara has additionally obtained assist from the opposite communities.

Pastor Dave Ratcliff of the Sierra Presbyterian Church, stated: “We stand with you and your congregation in rejecting all acts of violence and hatred. You are not alone.”

The Council on American Islamic Relations additionally condemned the hate crime, saying “we must all stand up against hate in our communities”.

“We are here to support the Sikh community and encourage any witnesses to come forward with information about this hate attack on a house of worship,” it added.

The Sikh American Authorized Protection and Schooling Fund famous the alarming rise within the variety of hate crimes dedicated by white supremacist teams.