FBI found circumstantial evidence that Saudi Arabia was linked to 9/11

An FBI agent who was one of many leads on the preliminary 9/11 investigation believes the proof of potential Saudi hyperlinks is important and must be publicly launched.

A workforce of FBI brokers spent greater than a decade secretly investigating the potential Saudi hyperlinks – even after they had been instructed to surrender and high-level officers disregarded any connections.

The main points relating to the FBI investigation – dubbed Operation Encore – has principally been shrouded in secrecy for the reason that terror assaults occurred in 2001.

A joint investigation by New York Instances Journal and ProPublica – that included interviews with over 50 present of ex-FBI brokers – has uncovered a number of missed investigative alternatives.

In consequence, the brokers say they had been in the end unable to totally pursue potential hyperlinks which will have offered smoking gun proof that Saudi Arabia was concerned by some means.

Richard Lambert, who was the San Diego lead on the FBI’s preliminary 9/11 investigation, believes the proof of potential Saudi hyperlinks is important sufficient and must be publicly launched – despite the fact that it is not conclusive.

‘The circumstantial proof has mounted,’ he stated.

‘Given the lapse of time, I do not know any cause why the reality must be saved from the American individuals.’

Among the many missed alternatives to comply with up with included Saudi males Omar al-Bayoumi (left) and Mohdar Abdullah (proper) who each had contact with the hijackers previous to the 9/11 assaults

Among the many potential hyperlinks uncovered was proof Omar al-Bayoumi – a Saudi pupil residing in Southern California – could have had prior data of the 9/11 assaults.

The FBI discovered Bayoumi had connections to 2 of the aircraft hijackers – Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi – who crashed Flight 77 into the Pentagon.

He was a co-signer on the hijacker’s condominium in San Diego after they arrived within the U.S. previous to the 9/11 assaults.

Bayoumi was additionally paid a stipend by the Saudi authorities whereas within the U.S., which got here from a Saudi contracting firm. That stipend elevated on the time he was serving to the hijackers however brokers discovered no proof he was financially serving to them.

Investigators additionally discovered buddy of Bayoumi’s spouse, who was a Saudi lady residing in San Diego, additionally obtained $70,000 from the spouse of Prince Bandar – a Saudi ambassador to the U.S. They later decided that the Bandars often gave month to Saudi expats.

Bayoumi was residing within the UK along with his spouse and kids when the FBI went to query him within the wake of 9/11.

The brokers needed to query him through British detectives and he was finally freed with out the FBI ever having an opportunity to ask him if he had a relationship with Saudi intelligence.

Among the many proof seized from his UK residence was a spiral pocket book that included a drawing of a aircraft putting the bottom.

Investigators discovered the aircraft’s descent was just like the one which Flight 77 did when it hit the Pentagon.

Some brokers argued the diagram proved he knew in regards to the assaults prior, whereas others argued the doc’s significance was unclear.

Joseph Foelsch, a former investigation supervisor, stated it could have had extra weight if it had been found proper after 9/11.

‘That may have been tougher proof,’ he stated. ‘If not a smoking gun, a heat gun.’

Bayoumi moved again to Saudi Arabia in 2002 and the U.S. revoked his visa for ‘quasi-terrorist actions’.

Khalid al-Mihdhar (left) and Nawaf al-Hazmi (proper) had been the 2 hijackers who took management of Flight 77 and crashed it into the Pentagon within the 9/11 terror assaults

When he was questioned once more in 2004 in Saudi, Bayoumi stated he met the hijackers by likelihood and argued he was a hospitable Muslim by serving to them discover lodging.

The FBI formally dominated Bayoumi’s assist to the hijackers was unwitting and put it right down to a ‘random encounter’.

Mohdar Abdullah, a Saudi man residing in San Diego, was additionally amongst these embroiled within the put up 9/11 FBI investigation.

Brokers obtained a tip that they need to converse to Abdullah after the assaults and so they tracked him down about two weeks later at San Diego State College.

‘What took you so lengthy?’ Abdullah is claimed to have requested the FBI agent. ‘I assumed you would be throughout me sooner.’

He instructed the FBI that he was launched to the hijackers by Bayoumi who had requested him to assist the 2 males settle into life in San Diego.

Abdullah went on to provide the FBI agent details about the hijackers’ lives in San Diego within the lead as much as the assaults.

He instructed the agent he’d tried to arrange them flying classes in Might 2000, drove them on errands and enrolled them in English classes.

When Abdullah refused to take a polygraph check, authorities arrested him and he was flown to New York to be put earlier than a grand jury.

He by no means ended up being charged in connection to the assaults. He was, nevertheless, charged with immigration fraud for mendacity on his preliminary visa software about his start nation.

Abdullah was jailed for 2 years in a federal jail and risked being deported when he was launched.

FBI brokers had by then obtained suggestions that Abdullah could have had superior data of the 9/11 assaults, together with from two former prisoners who stated he admitted to figuring out in regards to the assaults.

The Justice Division refused to delay his deportation and he was despatched again to Yemen in Might 2004.

When the FBI discovered Abdullah had utilized for a Canadian visa in 2006, the U.S. brokers tried to talk with him once more and hatched a plan to persuade him to talk.

Within the years since they first questioned him, the FBI had discovered that Abdullah had married a 16-year-old Puerto Rican lady the night time earlier than the 9/11 assaults in a Denny’s carpark as a result of he believed it will grant him U.S. citizenship.

The pair consumated the wedding earlier than he was arrested 11 days after the assaults.

In a bid to achieve his belief, the FBI agent doctored a photograph of a kid and instructed Abdullah that it was his five-year-old youngster.

‘I knew I had a child!’ he stated.

Abdullah went on to provide the agent extra details about the hijackers that led authorities to determine two extra individuals who had contact with the hijackers within the weeks earlier than the assaults.

He later moved to Sweden and refused to be a cooperating witness for the FBI.