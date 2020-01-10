January 10, 2020 | 1:32pm | Up to date January 10, 2020 | 1:39pm

The FBI is searching a North Carolina man nicknamed the “Bad Wig Bandit” — a fiend who’s robbed three completely different banks in latest weeks, carrying a distinct hairpiece every time, authorities mentioned.

The unidentified suspect first caught up the BB&T Financial institution in Huntersville on Dec. 13, carrying a brief blonde wig with bangs, in response to a “Wanted” poster launched by the FBI’s Charlotte division.

Then, on Jan. eight, he allegedly focused the New Horizon Financial institution in Belmont, carrying an extended bright-red wig, authorities mentioned.

About 5 hours later, he headed to the Wells Fargo department in Gastonia, carrying a curly black-haired wig.

It’s unclear how a lot cash he pocketed from the thefts.

Authorities say the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and has a medium construct.

Anybody with info can contact an area FBI workplace or the closest American Embassy or Consulate. Suggestions may also be submitted to ps.fbi.gov.

The company is aiding three native police departments within the investigation.