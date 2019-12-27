FBI investigates Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell

Principal focus of investigation is Maxwell, a longtime affiliate of Epstein, and others who facilitated his alleged behaviour

The FBI is investigating British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and several other different folks linked to US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself whereas awaiting trial on intercourse trafficking fees, in line with two legislation enforcement sources aware of the investigation.

They mentioned a principal focus of the FBI’s investigation is Maxwell, a longtime affiliate of Epstein, and different ‘individuals who facilitated’ Epstein’s allegedly unlawful behaviour.

Maxwell has not been accused of legal wrongdoing. Her attorneys didn’t reply to a request for remark.

The FBI is also following up on many leads obtained from ladies who contacted a hotline the company arrange at its New York subject workplace within the wake of Epstein’s arrest in July, the sources mentioned.

One of many sources mentioned the probe stays at an early stage.

The sources declined to provide additional particulars or determine the folks they’re other than Maxwell. Nevertheless, they mentioned the FBI has no present plans to interview Britain’s Prince Andrew, a good friend of Epstein’s who stepped down from his public duties in November due to what he referred to as his ‘ill-judged’ affiliation with the well-connected cash supervisor.

A spokeswoman for the FBI declined to remark.

A consultant for the British royal household mentioned that whether or not the company interviewed Andrew was ‘a matter for the FBI.’

Epstein’s suicide in August, at age 66, got here somewhat over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage ladies as younger as 14 from at the least 2002 to 2005. Prosecutors mentioned he recruited ladies to provide him massages, which turned sexual in nature.

He had pleaded not responsible.

Following Epstein’s arrest, the FBI urged anybody who had been victimized by Epstein or had extra data to name the company’s hotline.

U.S. Lawyer Normal William Barr vowed to hold on the case in opposition to anybody who was complicit with the financier.

‘Any co-conspirators mustn’t relaxation simple,’ he mentioned in August.

The sources mentioned that they had obtained quite a few suggestions from the hotline, which they’re wanting into.

Virginia Giuffre, considered one of Epstein’s alleged victims, has mentioned in a civil lawsuit that Maxwell recruited her into Epstein’s circle, the place she claims Epstein compelled her to have intercourse with him and pals together with Andrew.

Maxwell has referred to as Giuffre’s allegations lies. Giuffre in response filed a defamation go well with in opposition to Maxwell in 2015.

Giuffre repeated the claims in regards to the prince in a BBC interview that aired this month.

Andrew, 59, additionally categorically denies the accusations and has mentioned he has no recollection of assembly Giuffre, who was beforehand named Virginia Roberts.

The 2 legislation enforcement sources mentioned the FBI’s principal focus is on individuals who facilitated Epstein and that Andrew doesn’t match into that class. They didn’t rule out the chance that the FBI would search to interview Andrew at a later date.