Fears for 2,000 job losses as Flybe bosses are locked in survival talks to fend off collapse 

12 January 2020

There have been fears for two,000 job losses on Sunday evening as Flybe bosses had been locked in survival talks to stop the airline going into administration.

Flybe, which is Europe’s largest regional airline, has put accountancy agency EY on standby for the worst case state of affairs, in response to Sky Information.

It comes lower than 12 months after they had been bailed out by a Virgin Atlantic-headed consortium of consumers.

The federal government is claimed to have been warned of the chance that 1000’s could possibly be left unemployed by the collapse of the airline.

Flybe, which first began working in 1979, handles greater than half of the UK’s home flights outdoors of London (pictured: A FlyBe jet is proven after touchdown at Malpensa airport on June 20, 2013 in Milan)

One supply advised Sky on Sunday evening that the the Division for Transport and Division for Enterprise, Power and Industrial Technique have been trying into whether or not the federal government may present emergency funds.

Flybe mentioned tonight: ‘Flybe continues to give attention to offering nice service and connectivity for our clients, to make sure that they’ll proceed to journey as deliberate.

‘We do not touch upon hearsay or hypothesis.’

