Fears grow for 33-year-old mother and her seven-year-old son who have gone missing

Printed: 04:35 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:37 EST, 14 January 2020

Fears are rising for a 33-year-old mom and her seven-year-old son who’ve gone lacking in East Sussex.

Crystal Ayres and her son Elijah have been final seen getting right into a automobile in Battle round four.30pm on Monday.

The automobile has since been positioned behind Battle railway station and it’s believed the pair could possibly be travelling by prepare.

Police say they’re ‘extraordinarily involved’ for the welfare of Crystal and Elijah.

Crystal Ayres (left) and her son Elijah (proper) have been final seen getting right into a automobile in Battle round four.30pm on Monday.

Crystal is white, 5′ 2′ and with lengthy blonde hair in a excessive ponytail. She was final seen carrying a black skirt, black tights, a black and white shirt and a black cardigan.

Elijah is white, three’ 9′ and with mild brown hair, which is longer on the highest and brief on the perimeters.

He was final seen carrying his faculty uniform which is a darkish inexperienced jumper, a white polo shirt, gray trousers and black sneakers.

Crystal has hyperlinks to Arundel, in West Sussex.

If you happen to see Crystal and Elijah please dial 999 instantly.

If you happen to consider you might have seen them since they have been final seen, report this to us at once both on-line or name 101 quoting 928 of 13/01.