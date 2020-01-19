Fears grow for missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen for nearly 48 hours

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Police are ‘more and more involved for the welfare’ of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who went lacking on Friday.

Kitty Pepper was final seen in Exeter, Devon, round 48 hours in the past.

Kitty – who’s from the Exeter space – is described as a white feminine of huge construct, five-feet four-inches tall with lengthy brown hair.

She was sporting a gray jumper and black denims when she disappeared.

She was reported lacking at four.10pm on Friday.

A spokesperson stated: ‘Police have gotten more and more involved for the welfare of Kitty Pepper, a 15-year-old feminine final seen in on the Wonford space of Exeter on Friday, 17th January 2020.

‘When you have any info or sightings of Kitty then please name Devon and Cornwall police on 999 quoting log reference 501 of the 17/01/2020.’