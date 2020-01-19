Fears grow for missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen for nearly 48 hours

Fears develop for lacking 15-year-old woman who has not been seen for practically 48 hours after being noticed in Exeter
- 15-year-old Kitty Pepper was final seen in Exeter, Devon, round 48 hours in the past
- She described as a white feminine of huge construct, 5ft4ins with lengthy brown hair
- She was sporting a gray jumper and black denims when she disappeared on Friday
By Jemma Carr For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Police are ‘more and more involved for the welfare’ of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who went lacking on Friday.
Kitty Pepper was final seen in Exeter, Devon, round 48 hours in the past.
Kitty – who’s from the Exeter space – is described as a white feminine of huge construct, five-feet four-inches tall with lengthy brown hair.
She was sporting a gray jumper and black denims when she disappeared.
Police are ‘involved for the welfare’ of 15-year-old schoolgirl Kitty Pepper who went lacking on Friday
She was reported lacking at four.10pm on Friday.
A spokesperson stated: ‘Police have gotten more and more involved for the welfare of Kitty Pepper, a 15-year-old feminine final seen in on the Wonford space of Exeter on Friday, 17th January 2020.
‘Kitty is a white, feminine, giant construct, five-feet four-inches tall, lengthy brown hair, sporting a gray jumper and black denims.
‘When you have any info or sightings of Kitty then please name Devon and Cornwall police on 999 quoting log reference 501 of the 17/01/2020.’
Commercial
Add Comment