Fears grow for missing nine-year-old girl who has not been seen since disappearing this morning

Fears develop for lacking nine-year-old woman who has not been seen since disappearing this morning
- Mya Robinson was final seen at round 9.30am at this time on Rydale Avenue in Redcar
- Police have launched an pressing enchantment to search out the schoolgirl, who’s aged 9
- She is described as being of slim construct, round three foot two tall with blue eyes
By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
Fears are rising for a lacking nine-year-old woman, with police launching an pressing enchantment for assist in discovering her.
Mya Robinson was final seen at round 9.30am at this time on Rydale Avenue in Redcar, on Teesside.
She is described as being of slim construct, round three foot two inches tall, with blue eyes, lengthy straight brown hair, which she carrying free, a good complexion and freckles underneath her eyes.
Mya was final seen carrying a vivid yellow jumper, blue skinny denims, black boots and a pink coat with fur on the hood.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police mentioned: ‘Anybody with info concerning her whereabouts is requested to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101.’
