Fears missing Briton could be Storm Gloria’s victim after jacket found floating off coast of Ibiza

Fears lacking Briton Ben Garland is ready to turn out to be one other Storm Gloria sufferer grew this afternoon after his jacket was discovered at sea off Ibiza.

Spanish coastguards concerned within the search operation for the 25-year-old mentioned it had been discovered round 1,000 ft off the coast at Punta des Gat close to to the seaside the place Ben is believed to have vanished on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency companies coordinator confirmed: ‘The jacket of the younger British man who disappeared in Portinatx has been discovered at sea.

‘Coastguards found it round 300 metres off the coast from Punta des Gat.

Earlier within the day Ben’s bus driver dad Mark, who has flown to Ibiza to hitch within the search, mentioned on Fb: ‘Only a fast replace on my son Ben Garland.

Anxious pals of Ben appealed on social media for anybody who might have seen him

Ben Garland, 25, has been lacking since yesterday when he went on a bike experience across the island. The bike was discovered deserted however there was no signal of Ben

‘There has not been any sightings of him as of but. We now have needed to come down from the cliff tops because the canine are actually looking a big space.

‘There are many police, hearth and rescue plus volunteers out trying and the lifeboat is scouring the shoreline.’

In a direct message to well-wishers who’ve donated hundreds of kilos to a JustGiving marketing campaign to lift funds to assist discover Ben, he added: ‘Can we as a household thank each single one among you to your messages of help and prayers being despatched.

‘Additionally thanks to everybody who has donated to the JustGiving marketing campaign.’

Mr Garland, from Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, is one among three people who find themselves nonetheless lacking within the Balearic Islands following the beginning of Storm Gloria, which started battering many elements of Spain on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man named as David Cabrera, 34, disappeared on Monday in Majorca. Ben is one among two individuals believed to have been swept into the ocean in separate incidents in Ibiza.

The seek for the Briton has targeted on the realm close to Cala Portinax, a seaside within the north of the island the place his motorcycle was discovered and he’s thought to have taken photos he posted on social media by the ocean on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescue employees are looking the shoreline in Ibiza for a lacking British man who’s feared to have been swept into the ocean throughout heavy storms

The captain of the Ibiza-based yacht Ben is a crew member of raised the alarm simply earlier than midnight on Tuesday after he did not return and his cellphone went unanswered.

Ten individuals have up to now died in incidents linked to Storm Gloria, together with three from hypothermia.

Anxious pals of Ben, from Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, appealed on social media for anybody who might have seen him.

His uncle Kirk Garland wrote on Fb: ‘My nephew Ben Garland has been lacking for over 18 hours. Please all people pray for him to be discovered secure and properly.’

He later added: ‘Please God let Ben Garland be discovered secure and properly.’

Ben, who had been working as a crew member on a ship, vanished within the Portinatx space of ​​the municipality of Sant Joan de Labritja.

The northern a part of Ibiza has been lashed by Storm Gloria, which has brought about an intense swell that has led to the cancellation of all maritime connections from the island.

Rescue employees imagine the lacking Brit may have fallen into the ocean.

He was one of many crew of a ship which docked within the port of Ibiza. The captain reported him lacking after went on a tour of the island on a bike on his time off however did not return.

The bike has been present in Cala Portinatx.

Storm Gloria is predicted to convey heavy rains to Catalonia as we speak, rising the danger rivers in areas like Girona may overflow (pictured: a girl enters her residence yesterday in Tossa de Mar as foam fills the streets)

The search is being carried out each by land, with brokers of the Civil Guard, Civil Safety and Native Police, and by sea, with a Civil Guard vessel.

One other man can be lacking within the Balearic Islands because of the freak climate circumstances.

On Monday, a younger man disappeared while practiced canyoning within the torrent of Na Mora, in an space of ​​the Serra de Tramuntana between Sóller and Escorca . Search work has additionally resumed as we speak.

Mallorca has been smashed by large waves and one other city crammed with foam as a storm continues to lash Spain, leaving 4 useless and 200,000 with out energy.

Movies yesterday confirmed waves crashing over the seafront partitions and sending water cascading down the road in the direction of buildings in Cala Ratjada on Mallorca.

Whereas within the Costa Brava vacation resort of Tossa de Mar, locals woke as much as the surreal sight of sea foam which had invaded a part of the previous city. One girl was filmed making an attempt to get into her home within the resort as much as her waist within the foam.

Storm Gloria is predicted to convey heavy rains to Catalonia as we speak, rising the danger rivers in areas like Girona may overflow. The Inside Minister has described the storm as ‘distinctive.’