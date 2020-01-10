Federal fund gives largest grant to multi-billion-dollar corporation: Blacklock’s

The Dairy Processing Funding Fund, a federal program to compensate the dairy business totally free commerce impacts, awarded a $7 million grant to a multi-billion-dollar company — Montreal’s Saputo Meals Ltd.

Citing Entry To Data data, Blacklock’s Reporter discovered the fund’s largest grant went to the corporate, which had $13.5 billion in revenues and paid $254.6 million in dividends to shareholders final 12 months.

Saputo has 21 vegetation in Canada together with dairy and cheese operations all over the world.

This system had beforehand been described as support to small companies by Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

“The fund is helping many processors across Canada innovate and grow their businesses,” stated Bibeau.

This system, launched in 2017 after Parliament handed the Canada-European Union Complete Financial And Commerce Settlement, permits cheese and ice cream factories to use for as much as $10 million yearly for brand new gear or plant upgrades.

After Saputo Meals, the biggest grants embody $6.9 million to Mississauga’s Homosexual Lea Meals Co-operative Ltd.; $5 million to Winnipeg’s MDI Holdings Corp.; $four.four million to Amalgamated Dairies Ltd. of Summerside, P.E.I.; $four million to Fromagerie Bergeron Inc., of Saint-Antonie-de-Tilly, Que.; and $three.1 million to La Trappe à Fromage of Gatineau, Que.