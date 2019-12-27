December 27, 2019 | 7:34am

Ghislaine Maxwell — the British socialite who’s lengthy been accused of serving as Jeffrey Epstein’s madam — is below investigation by the FBI, in line with a brand new report Friday.

A number of different “people who facilitated” the useless pedophile’s alleged sexual abuse are additionally being probed however Maxwell is the principle focus, two sources acquainted with the investigation advised Reuters.

One of many sources mentioned the probe is in its early levels and that the FBI is following up with leads its obtained from ladies who declare to have been victimized by Epstein.

The FBI at present has no plans to interview Prince Andrew, who’s been accused of getting intercourse with one in all Epstein’s most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the sources mentioned.

The disgraced royal was pressured to step down from public duties in November following his train-wreck interview wherein he apologized for his “ill-judged” affiliation with the multi-millionaire.

Epstein, 66, dedicated suicide at a Manhattan jail in August, a month after he was arrested on federal sex-trafficking prices alleging that he abused women as younger as 14 for years.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to remark to Reuters.

Attorneys for Maxwell, who has not been criminally charged, didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Maxwell is the daughter of the late media titan Robert Maxwell.

With Submit wires