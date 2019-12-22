Feds seek new ways to spot illicit opioids mailed into U.S.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The federal authorities is enlisting the assistance of the non-public sector to develop higher methods to identify and intercept illicit opioids shipped into america by way of the mail.

A number of federal businesses earlier this month awarded a $500,000 prize to a Massachusetts agency that developed an improved technique to scan and analyze the contents of mail for unlawful shipments of medication corresponding to fentanyl, a lot of which is shipped from China.

The Division of Homeland Safety, U.S. Customs and Border Safety, the Postal Service and the White Home Workplace of Nationwide Drug Management Coverage selected the winners of the Opioid Detection Problem, a worldwide competitors that drew greater than 80 entrants since its February announcement.

The objective: Develop new or higher methods to search out and seize illicit drug shipments at mail processing amenities with out unduly slowing down world commerce. Authorities mentioned the U.S. handles greater than 480 million worldwide parcels a 12 months by way of its mail consumption amenities.

“The ability to detect these dangerous drugs truly is a national security threat,” James Carroll, the White Home’s drug czar, mentioned throughout a press convention at a federal aviation laboratory simply exterior Atlantic Metropolis. “The only thing that matters is saving lives. We’re excited about this technology.”

Built-in Protection & Safety Options, a Boxborough, Mass., firm, took prime honors for its expertise utilizing Three-D X-ray scanning — just like CT scans. The corporate added automated detection laptop algorithms to current scanning expertise to raised allow the detection of unlawful opioids. The system identifies abnormalities within the X-ray photographs based mostly on the scanned merchandise’s options and bodily properties.

On the press convention, firm vice chairman Omar AlKofahi ran a pattern package deal of diluted fentanyl powder by way of a scanner, the place a picture on a pc display screen flagged it as suspicious. In observe, the system might be used to robotically divert such suspicious packages to the facet for nearer inspection and potential seizure.

A runner-up winner developed expertise that makes use of radio-frequency alerts to seek for particular supplies, and triggers an alarm when a sign related to a bootleg substance is detected.

Different entries used synthetic intelligence and machine studying, spectrometry — the research of interplay between gentle and matter — and spectroscopy — the research of matter interacting with electromagnetic radiation; robotic noses and different sensor applied sciences.

The federal authorities has not dedicated itself to utilizing the applied sciences at its mail amenities. Quite, it plans to check essentially the most promising of them in pilot packages to see how properly they work in the actual world, and the way adaptable they could be to altering situations.

However authorities mentioned the competition, and the $1.5 million in whole prize cash it supplied, reveals the federal government is severe about discovering new and higher methods to scan the mail for opioids.

“We will see how it performs and go from there,” mentioned Robert Perez, deputy commissioner of Customs & Border Safety.

The expertise cited on the occasion “looks very promising,” Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale mentioned.