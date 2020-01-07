Feeling ratty! Fearless rodent is in NO mood for becoming anyone’s lunch as it strikes out at cat

Feeling VERY ratty! Fearless rodent is in NO temper for changing into anybody’s lunch because it strikes out at playful cat in fierce stand-off in household’s entrance yard
- Nong Mikun, 14, heard cat Taohoo hissing at one thing in Ang Thong, Thailand
- She thought Taohoo was preventing with brother Taojiew, however discovered him with a rat
- Footage exhibits Taohoo chasing the rat throughout tiles, however showing afraid to strike
By James Gant For Mailonline
Printed: | Up to date:
An enormous wild rat had a weird stand-off with a household’s pet cat after it wandered into their entrance yard.
Nong Mikun, 14, heard her feline Taohoo hissing at one thing exterior the home in Ang Thong, central Thailand, on Monday afternoon.
She thought the cat could be preventing along with his brother Taojiew, however when she went to separate them she noticed Taohoo was taking part in with a big rat.
Footage exhibits the cat chasing the rodent throughout the tile, nevertheless it was afraid to strike because the varmint gave the impression to be able to struggle again.
The rat was adopted across the yard and repeatedly leaps on the kitty, with one second seeing it sink its tooth into Taohoo’s leg.
However the rodent managed to scurry away to security following the tense ten-minute stand-off.
Ms Mikun mentioned: ‘I got here out and thought that my cats had been preventing however I noticed he has fascinated by the rat.
‘I took my cellphone out and filmed the incident as I discovered it was fairly amusing.’
She added: ‘The rat was not as afraid of the cat as I believed it might be.’
