Feeling robbed by Astros cheating scandal, Dodgers fans demand justice

Joshua Zonnni mentioned his coronary heart shattered as he sat in Dodger Stadium throughout Sport 7 of the 2017 World Collection and watched his hometown crew lose to the Houston Astros.

Zonni, 21, and his household have had season tickets for Dodgers video games for greater than 40 years, however this was the primary time he had seen his crew play for a championship. The Dodgers haven’t gained the World Collection since 1988, 10 years earlier than Zonni was born.

On the time, he mentioned, he revered the Astros and “gave them props” for having the higher crew.

However that modified this week, when Main League Baseball launched a report detailing how the Astros illegally used know-how to steal opposing groups’ pitching indicators in residence video games in the course of the 2017 season. Managers had been fired; fines and extra punishments had been issued.

However that’s not almost sufficient for a lot of Dodgers followers, particularly after they realized that the Boston Pink Sox, who beat the Dodgers within the 2018 World Collection, are additionally underneath investigation for alleged dishonest.

They assume MLB ought to strip the Astros of their title, and a few additional demand the championship be awarded to Los Angeles. The Metropolis Council is even lobbying for trophies to be offered to the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has lengthy been a metropolis that loves winners. And the 2017 World Collection loss was a heartbreaker, not only for avid Dodgers followers, but in addition for a lot of within the metropolis who rallied across the crew.

The dishonest scandal has introduced extra heartbreak — in addition to anger over the concept that L.A. may need been robbed.

Metropolis Councilman Gil Cedillo needs the council to vote on a decision demanding that MLB award each the 2017 and 2018 titles to L.A.

“This is an equity and justice thing,” Cedillo mentioned. “Who was the best team in 2017? Who was the best team in 2018? It was the Dodgers. They got beat by teams that were cheating.”

Others agree.

Zonni, of Chino Hills, mentioned he doesn’t purchase the Astros’ stance that there was no proof exhibiting Houston’s actions affected the collection final result.

“If they were confident in their team’s ability, they wouldn’t feel the need to cheat,” he mentioned. “Even if the Dodgers weren’t in contention, as a fan of the MLB and professional sports in general, you expect to see these players and organizations be world-class teams, and to see the need to cheat to get an advantage over the opponent is sad. It shows immorality of the organizations to benefit themselves.”

Zonni mentioned he thinks MLB ought to give Los Angeles the title. Barring that, he mentioned, the Astros ought to be stripped of the championship at “bare minimum.” However the harm is finished, he lamented: The Astros robbed him and fellow Dodgers followers of a presumably once-in-a-lifetime expertise, and that’s one thing they’ll’t get again.

“Anyone would agree that when a competitor cheats, the organization who plays fair is entitled to the championship,” Zonni mentioned. “But either way, it will never be the same as watching your team win it live.”

Daniel Juarez, one other Dodgers fan, sees it just a little in another way.

Juarez, 24, has labored on the Dodgers Clubhouse in Common Citywalk for about two years and remembers how packed the fan attire retailer was in the course of the World Collection. The scandal, he mentioned, is unlucky, particularly since followers labored exhausting to have the ability to afford the costly tickets.

Nonetheless, the North Hollywood resident doesn’t assume L.A. ought to be awarded the championship.

“We know we deserve it, but it’s over with and done,” Juarez mentioned. “Dodgers fans are the most loyal fans in baseball. We want a ring, but there’s nothing we can do about it. If they vacate the title, that will be justice for the fans and Los Angeles.”

Ethel Alvavrez, a 35-year-old fan from Whittier, agreed.

“You can’t do a redo, and the teams have changed since then,” she mentioned. “I think Houston getting reprimanded is good, and they should also vacate the title.”

Juarez and Zonni mentioned the Astros deserve all of the criticism it’s receiving, and each count on opposing followers shall be vocal about their displeasure. No matter whether or not L.A. will get the championship, although, the game took a significant hit this week, Zonni mentioned.

“The reputation of the whole league is tarnished,” Zonni mentioned. “Tons of children look up to these athletes in so many ways, and to see that the best of the best feel the need to cheat definitely sends the wrong message.”