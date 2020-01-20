Felice leads Paonia to 48-37 victory over West Grand

Paonia outlasts West Grand, profitable by a rating of 48-37 on Saturday.

Dom Felice lead Paonia with 14 factors scored. Logan Inexperienced had a stable night time, scoring 14 factors.

Paonia will keep dwelling and play Plateau Valley, whereas West Grand will journey to play Center Park.

West Grand has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.



