Felice leads Paonia to 48-37 victory over West Grand

January 21, 2020
Paonia outlasts West Grand, profitable by a rating of 48-37 on Saturday.

Dom Felice lead Paonia with 14 factors scored. Logan Inexperienced had a stable night time, scoring 14 factors.

Paonia will keep dwelling and play Plateau Valley, whereas West Grand will journey to play Center Park.

West Grand has not reported any crew or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with know-how offered by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is out there.

