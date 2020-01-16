FEMAIL reveals what happened to TV-am’s line-up of presenters

They have been a few of the first to greet us within the early mornings, with their smiley and bubbly personalities, however what are our favorite breakfast TV presenters from the times of TV-am doing now?

Ulrika Jonsson gave Good Morning Britain viewers a blast from the previous yesterday as she was invited by Piers Morgan to current the climate forecast identical to she used to for the present’s predecessor.

The TV star, 52, kickstarted her profession on the small display screen as a climate presenter on ITV again in 1989, alongside fan-favourites Anne Diamond, Nick Owen and Lorraine Kelly.

TV AM first hit screens in 1983 with its ‘Well-known 5’ founders, Michael Parkinson, Angela Rippon, Anna Ford, David Frost and Robert Kee.

However regardless of treating Brits to their cheery inclinations all through the 80s till it resulted in 1992, a few of the well-known faces have largely disappeared from our morning routines – as a substitute choosing actuality TV reveals and procuring channels.

Learn on to find the various fortunes of your favorite breakfast TV presenters…

Sir Michael Parkinson CBE

Michael Parkinson, now 84, joined the unique line up of the present in 1983 (pictured left on the present, and proper on Piers Morgan’s Life Tales in 2019)

Parky, now 84, had his stint on the breakfast present similtaneously his eponymous BBC collection Parkinson, which ran till 1982 after which once more from 1998 till December 2007.

Following on from his present ending in 1982, he hosted the BBC One daytime present ‘Going for a Tune’ till 1999 and in 1986 had a rocky stint because the host of BBC Radio four’s Desert Island Discs.

After solely six reveals, the host was criticised by the BBC Board of Administration for ‘a Yorkshire bias within the alternative of castaways’, but stayed within the place for 3 years.

As of December 2008, Parkinson holds 458 credit as a presenter, each alone and with others and has interviewed the likes of Marlon Brando, Muhammad Ali, Sir Paul McCartney, Madonna, Fred Astaire and Orson Welles.

In 2012, he returned to the small display screen with ‘Parkinson: Masterclass’ and final yr he mirrored on his illustrious profession in an episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Tales – the place he opened up about his credible profession highs and lows.

Anne Diamond

In June 1983, a fresh-faced Anne Diamond (pictured left throughout that yr, and proper as she presents Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine) joined co-presenter Nick Owen on TV-am

In June 1983, a fresh-faced Anne Diamond, aged 29, from Worcestershire, joined co-presenter Nick Owen on TV-am.

The favored pair hosted the present collectively from 1983 to 1986 and from 1992 to 1996 the pair offered Good Morning with Anne and Nick on BBC One.

And whereas Anne, 65, is now not a daily on any breakfast TV programme, she has by no means been removed from our screens.

These days, the creator might be heard on BBC Radio Berkshire and infrequently seems as a visitor and typically presenter on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine and ITV’s Unfastened Girls.

The previous queen of breakfast tv additionally took a flip selling her personal jewelry vary on QVC in 2008.

Anne showing on Unfastened Girls as a panellist alongside Linda Robson and visitor Matthew Kelly in August 2018

However Anne’s profession hasn’t at all times been rosy, along with her alternatives slowly shuddering to a halt because the 1990s wore on.

A quick return to daytime TV in 2000 – heading lunchtime programme Stay Discuss – failed and the mother-of-five fell again on presenting jobs in regional radio.

She was additionally left to deal with her personal rising emotional difficulties all through the last decade, together with the collapse of her marriage to TV government Mike Hollingsworth in 1998, and the cot demise of her third son Sebastian in 1991.

Following his demise, Anne championed a marketing campaign encouraging dad and mom to position infants on their backs for sleeping, thereby decreasing the danger of the sudden toddler demise syndrome.

Nick Owen

Nick Owen (pictured proper with Anne Diamond in 2018), 72, primarily based in Staffordshire, started his journalism profession on regional newspapers earlier than discovering fame within the 1980s on the TV-am breakfast present Good Morning (pictured left)

Nick Owen, 72, primarily based in Staffordshire, has had an extended and profitable profession as a newsreader – presenting for each ITV and the BBC.

He started his journalism profession on regional newspapers earlier than discovering fame within the 1980s on the TV-am breakfast present.

Nick lately pictured with certainly one of his visitors, comic Joe Lycett

And whereas Nick now not wakes Brits up along with his typically cringe-worthy puns, he nonetheless greets viewers within the night because the front-man for BBC Midlands At the moment.

Following his stint on TV-am, his profession went from energy to energy, with the presenter internet hosting the Olympic Video games and World Cup protection.

He then went on to anchor the sport reveals Sporting Triangles and Hitman, in addition to presenting all ITV’s royal premieres between 1986 and 1992.

After greater than a decade at ITV, Nick made the sensational resolution to maneuver to the BBC to co-present Good Morning With Anne and Nick.

In 2006, he was awarded the Baird Medal by the Royal Tv Society, Midlands, for lifelong achievement in tv.

John Stapleton

John Stapleton (pictured left in 1984, and proper, in July 2015), 73, is likely one of the few British TV presenters who can declare to have hosted most UK breakfast reveals, together with the BBC’s London Plus and Breakfast Time, GMTV, and Dawn

John Stapleton, 73, was requested to affix TV-am in 1983 in a bid to enhance the programme’s information content material.

The Oldham-native had labored on Nationwide for the BBC so was already a well-known face with viewers.

Over a 40-year profession, John reported from the Falklands, the Center East, and Northern Eire for BBC’s Panorama and Newsnight. He additionally co-presented Watchdog in 1980.

John’s recognition definitely hasn’t decreased, and he is likely one of the few British TV presenters who can declare to have hosted most UK breakfast reveals, together with the BBC’s London Plus and Breakfast Time, GMTV, and Dawn.

He’s nonetheless serving to Brits get up within the morning, with the journalist having offered ITV’s present breakfast programme, Good Morning Britain.

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon (pictured left, in 1985, and proper in 2016) was one of many founding members of TV-am, having had an extended and profitable broadcast profession with the BBC previous to that

Angela Rippon was one of many founding members of TV-am, having had an extended and profitable broadcast profession with the BBC previous to that.

She offered radio and tv information programmes in South West England earlier than shifting to BBC One’s 9 O’Clock Information – the place she turned a daily presenter in 1975.

However simply two months after organising TV-am in 1983, Angela was sacked resulting from falling scores and boardroom politics.

Within the 1990s, she moved to radio, presenting every day information programmes for LBC Newstalk between 1990 and 1994, and appeared on Channel four as a stand-in newsreader.

In 2009, Angela was appointed as co-presenter of the BBC’s client present Rip Off Britain with Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville.

Since 2013, she has co-hosted Vacation Hit Squad on the BBC alongside Helen Skelton and Joe Crowley.

Anna Ford

Anna Ford, 76, left ITN for TV-am previous to it is launch in 1981. She is pictured left, as a reader on BBC’s Six O’Clock Information and proper in 2012

Anna Ford, 76, left ITN for TV-am previous to it is launch in 1981 – inflicting ITN to instantly terminate her contract and publicly criticise her disloyalty.

Simply three months after becoming a member of the staff, Ford was dismissed and in 1986 rejoined the BBC the place she would work on the Six O’Clock Information and the BBC Radio four At the moment programme.

In 1996, Ford was accused of bias when internet hosting a dialogue on remedy of males throughout divorce instances on the At the moment programme.

Her final One O’Clock Information look was in 2006, on the age of 62, after she alleged that she had been missed in lieu of males resulting from her age.

Anna’s husband Mark Boxer died in 1988 and in 2012, the previous journalist opened up about her wrestle with being a single dad or mum to her now grownup daughters Claire and Kate.

She informed Kirsty Younger on Radio four’s Desert Island Discs ‘would not want being a single dad or mum on anyone’.

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly’s jolly disposition has graced our screens for greater than 30 years. The Glasgow-native (pictured left in 1992, and proper, final week) first appeared on morning tv as a part of TV-am’s summer season staff in 1989

Lorraine Kelly’s jolly disposition has graced our screens for greater than 30 years, with the Glasgow-native first making her mark on morning tv as a part of TV-am’s summer season staff in 1989.

She joined Good Morning Britain in 1990 earlier than switching to GMTV in 1994, which she fronted for 16 years earlier than being provided her personal programme.

In 2000, as GMTV rebranded to GMTV At the moment, Lorraine’s present modified its title to LK At the moment. A second rebrand meant it modified its title once more, to Lorraine.

It was Lorraine’s heartfelt reporting on the Lockerbie tragedy 30 years in the past that introduced her to the eye of TV-am’s bigwigs.

Lorraine pictured interviewing Joel Dommett in her London-based studio on January 10, 2020

She was the primary TV reporter on the scene in December 1988 when a Pan-Am transatlantic flight from Frankfurt to Detroit was destroyed by a bomb in mid-air and landed on the small Scottish city, killing 243 passengers, 16 crew and 11 folks on the bottom.

And the presenter’s heartwarming method to TV has seen her proceed to impress viewers along with her openness.

When she had a miscarriage after having her daughter Rosie, the 60-year-old talked about her devastation on display screen. She additionally spoke brazenly about her issues with menopause.

Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika Jonsson kickstarted her profession on the small display screen as a climate presenter on Good Morning Britain again in 1989. And the previous mannequin, 52, regarded proper at residence as she gave viewers a blast from the previous by presenting the climate on Wednesday’s present

Ulrika Jonsson kickstarted her profession on the small display screen as a climate presenter on Good Morning Britain again in 1989.

The previous mannequin, 52, regarded proper at residence as she gave viewers a blast from the previous by presenting the climate on Wednesday’s present after host Piers Morgan invited her to learn the forecast as soon as once more.

Reminiscing about her early days on the present, she recalled: ‘I believe I had no thought what to anticipate once I began I used to be 21 and also you have been informed to speak as a lot as you could possibly about your private life since you have been giving a bit of your self.’

Ulrika offered the climate on Good Morning Britain till 1992 when she started internet hosting the leisure present, Gladiators.

Shortly after, the mother-of-four put her profession on maintain and determined to be a stay-at-home dad or mum.

In 2017, the previous Taking pictures Stars panel member revealed major motivating issue behind her break, saying a brand new breed of ‘trashy’ TV reveals put her off presenting.

Since then, Ulrika has slowly stepped again onto to our small screens, having appeared on Superstar MasterChef and Unfastened Girls.

Anneka Rice

In 1985 Anneka Rice (pictured left throughout that yr), was requested to be Anne Diamond’s stand in on Good Morning Britain. Pictured proper: The 61-year-old in December, 2019

Having starred on Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt with nice success, in 1985 Anneka Rice, now 61, was requested to be Anne Diamond’s stand in on Good Morning Britain.

She would repeatedly seem alongside co-presenters Nick Owen, Mike Morris and Richard Keys, earlier than final showing on the present in 1987.

In 1988, after six years on the present, Anneka give up Treasure Hunt, during which she raced across the nation in a helicopter making an attempt to find a money prize for 2 studio-based contestants.

She returned on BBC1 a yr later with Problem Anneka, during which she was given just some days to finish some mammoth mission for charity from scratch.

This ran on the BBC for 5 years, earlier than being acquired by ITV.

Anneka joined the forged of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. She was partnered with skilled dancer Kevin Clifton (pictured collectively) they usually have been the second couple eradicated

The mother-of-three then took a step again from the limelight to primarily take care of her youngsters, however defined in 2015 that she had begun to really feel ‘invisible’ as she aged.

Anneka informed The Telegraph: ‘As an older particular person, you change into so invisible, which is nice. You aren’t of any curiosity to anybody. Everybody has their time. I really feel fully cool about it; it does not trouble me in any respect.’

She noticed that ladies within the trade ‘stop to exist’ whereas males are thought-about extra ‘lovable’ as they age.

Anneka offered the BBC Radio 2 Saturday Breakfast Present from 2012 to 2017, and she or he fronted the award-winning podcast Happily.

By no means one to withstand a problem, Anneka joined the forged of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. She was partnered with skilled dancer Kevin Clifton they usually have been the second couple eradicated.

Gyles Brandreth

Gyles Brandreth at The Oldie of the 12 months Awards, London, in 2018

Gyles Brandreth was a TV-am common for a lot of the station’s time on air earlier than changing into a Conservative Member of Parliament from 1992 to 1997.

From 2003 to 2005 Gyles hosted the Radio four comedy panel sport Whispers and In 2006, Gyles appeared within the Radio four comedy programme Residing with the Enemy

The present was co-written by him and pal Nick Revell, during which they seem as a former Conservative authorities minister and a former comic.

The creator has appeared on British sport present Countdown over 300 occasions, making him the visitor with essentially the most appearances ever.

He has visitor starred in Physician Who in addition to made cameo appearances in comedy collection ‘That Mitchell and Webb Look’ and Channel four sitcom ‘The IT Crowd’.

He has appeared varied occasions on different BBC panel reveals resembling QI and Have I Acquired Information for You and in 2020 is touring Britain along with his one-man present.

Kay Burley

Kay Burley (seen proper earlier this month), joined TV-am in 1985 as a newsreader, pictured left, earlier than being headhunted by Sky Information forward of the channel’s 1989 launch

Tony Blackburn, Peter Marshall, Derek Jameson, Andrew Neil, Alastair Yates, Rupert Murdoch, Penny Smith, Bob Buddies, Kay Burley (pictured left to proper) through the launch of Sky TV on February 5, 1989 in London

Beginning her profession as a newspaper reporter aged 17, Kay Burley, now 59, rapidly swapped the world of print for broadcast and joined TV-am in 1985 as a newsreader.

Her success on the programme noticed Kay headhunted by Sky Information forward of the channel’s 1989 launch – and the anchor has stayed with the corporate since.

The veteran newsreader offered a day slot titled The Kay Burley Present earlier than shifting again to breakfast TV.

It was introduced final yr that Kay would host a brand new breakfast programme from 7am-9am Mondays to Thursdays referred to as Kay [email protected]

Having change into identified for her no-holds-barred political interviews, Kay’s present is billed ‘as a hard-hitting, news-making breakfast information programme that may set the agenda for the day.’

Lizzie Webb

Health teacher ‘Mad’ Lizzie Webb (left), now in her 70s (proper), joined the present 1983 to be able to compete with Diana Moran ‘the Inexperienced Goddess’ on the rival BBC One present Breakfast Time

Health teacher ‘Mad’ Lizzie Webb, now in her 70s, joined the present 1983 to be able to compete with Diana Moran ‘the Inexperienced Goddess’ on the rival BBC One present Breakfast Time.

Till the present resulted in 1992, the health guru led viewers by two every day exercises and launched pop movies resembling Pop Dance with Lizzie, Shake-out with Lizzie and lots of extra.

Lizzie additionally starred in her personal Channel four tv collection within the 1980s and 1990s, referred to as ‘Joggy Bear’ which was primarily based on a youngsters’s character created by Simon Gould.

In 2018, she appeared on Unfastened Girls the place she informed how she created Creativity In Sport in 2003 which affords steerage for kids with behavioural difficulties.

Dr Hilary Jones

Dr Hilary Jones (pictured left in 1992 and proper in October 2019) has remained a well-known face on ITV breakfast TV for the previous three many years

Dr Hilary Jones has remained a well-known face on ITV breakfast TV for the previous three many years.

He made common appearances on TV-am for the reason that begin of the programme and was requested to face in for Kathy Tayler as a fundamental presenter throughout her maternity depart in 1991.

Hilary later appeared on well being segments for GMTV and ITV Dawn, and remains to be seen on Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

Martin Frizell

Often on the information bulletins reporting from throughout the UK and internationally, Martin Frizell (pictured on the time, left, and proper, in October 2013) was certainly one of TV-am’s busiest information reporters

Often on the information bulletins reporting from throughout the UK and internationally, Martin Frizell was certainly one of TV-am’s busiest information reporters, in keeping with the model’s web site.

From 1990, Martin would be part of Lorraine Kelly, Maya Even and Kathryn Morris on the couch when filling in for Mike Morris.

Upon the closure of TV-am, Martin labored for Sky Information as a reporter earlier than becoming a member of GMTV and later changing into editor.

Proving for those who begin on the backside you may attain all the best way to the highest, the Scotsman is at the moment editor of ITV’s This Morning Present.

Lisa Aziz

Lisa Aziz (pictured left within the 1980s), 57, labored with TV-am as a reporter earlier than being promoted to a presenter. She now presents the morning information on LBC from 6-10am weekdays

Lisa Aziz, 57, labored with TV-am as a reporter earlier than being asking to take a seat alongside co-presenter Geoff Meade for the Sunday information present TV-am Stories.

She has since learn the information for Sky and later returned to ITV West to current the native information alongside former TV-am colleague Richard Lyddon.

Unable to withstand the enchantment of breakfast broadcasts, Lisa additionally presents the morning information on LBC from 6-10am weekdays.

Richard Keys

Richard Keys joined the ITV community as the principle anchor of TV-am in 1984. He’s pictured left commentating on a match within the 1990s, and proper at an award present in 2012

Richard Keys joined the ITV community as the principle anchor of TV-am in 1984, commentating on soccer matches for ITV and biking for Channel four, together with two Excursions de France.

His final time presenting for TV-am earlier than leaving for Sky Sports activities was in 1990.

Keys was sacked in shame from his £500,000-a-year job fronting Sky’s Premier League protection in 2011 after making disparaging remarks about feminine referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Final yr, he denied claims that he ‘fell in love with a buddy of his daughter’s’ whereas his spouse Julia was preventing most cancers.

Keys, 62, cut up from his spouse of 34 years again in 2016 after allegedly having an affair with the then-28-year-old lawyer Lucie Rose, a buddy of his daughter Jemma.

Julia revealed final yr how Keys’ affair ‘devastated’ her world as she recovered from thyroid most cancers and in addition wrecked the lives of their two youngsters, Jemma and Josh.

Kathy Tayler

Kathy Tayler (pictured left in 1989), 59, was a contemporary pentathlete World Cup champion earlier than becoming a member of the staff at TV-am in 1989. Following a break, Kathy (pictured proper, lately) returned to TV as a presenter on procuring channel QVC

Kathy Tayler, 59, was a contemporary pentathlete World Cup champion earlier than becoming a member of the staff at TV-am in 1989.

She was introduced in to switch Anne Diamond as the principle presenter on Good Morning Britain following profitable stints on BBC Sport programmes.

However the mother-of-three’s up-and-coming profession took a again seat as Kathy determined to take a while away from the highlight to boost her household.

She returned to TV as a presenter on procuring channel QVC.

Timmy Mallet

Timmy pictured left as presenter of Broad Awake Membership, a Saturday morning youngsters’s programme on TV-am in 1984, and proper, on Lorraine in 2020

The TV-am climate presenters George Spanswick pictured in April 1988 George Spanswick – In 1985, George arrived to work as a secretary. However three years later, she was requested to current the climate forecasts. She now options on BBC Native Radio. Presenter Wincey Willis in January 27 1986 Wincey Willis – Wincey, 71, was TV-am’s fundamental weekday climate presenter in 1983. She left 4 years later and is now an animal rights activist.

After becoming a member of the station 1983, Timmy Mallett, now 64, was the presenter of the primary Stay children present on TV-am’s the Broad Awake membership.

With co-presenters Michaela Strachan, James Baker, Arabella Warner and Tommy Boyd, Timmy appeared on the present till 1984 – solely leaving when Roland Rat transferred to the BBC.

With the lack of TV-am’s earlier weekday morning puppet host, Timmy started presenting Broad Awake Membership spin-off Wacaday till 1989.

In 1990, Timmy shaped the band Bombalurina, with Daybreak Andrews and Annie Dunkley.

They launched a canopy of the only ‘Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini’ – which climbed the charts to primary.

Seven years later, he started fronting CITV’s youngsters’s tv collection ‘Timmy Towers’ till the present resulted in 2002.

In 2008, Timmy entered the I am A Superstar Get Me Out Of Right here jungle.

He was described by one fellow contestant as ‘essentially the most annoying man I’ve ever met’ along with his ‘foolish giggle’ inflicting strife within the camp.

He was booted off the present after being voted into the underside two alongside Brian Paddick.

He had taken half in one of many programme’s infamous consuming trials – he was fourth to depart the collection.

Michaela Strachan

Michaela Strachan’s TV profession began on TV-am’s Eighties youngsters’s present, The Broad Awake Membership (pictured left). The 53-year-old presenter stays a agency favorite as we speak, showing on Springwatch (pictured proper) and Countrylife for the BBC

She’s identified for her enthusiasm for our nation’s wildlife, but Michaela Strachan’s TV profession began on TV-am’s Eighties youngsters’s present, The Broad Awake Membership.

Becoming a member of the staff in 1986, she appeared on Saturdays and Sundays, usually alongside Timmy Mallett through the summer season editions.

More and more common with the viewers, Michaela was given her personal eponymous programme.

And the 53-year-old presenter stays a agency favorite as we speak, showing on Springwatch and Countrylife for the BBC.

Henry Kelly

Kelly, now 73, hosted the Saturday version of Good Morning Britain in 1983. He’s pictured left in 1987, the yr he left TV-am and proper in 2016

It was in 1983 that Henry Kelly, now 73, began internet hosting the Saturday version of Good Morning Britain.

Embarking on a drastic profession change impressed by buddy Terry Wogan, from the hard-hitting political journalism he was used to in an try to interrupt into the world of tv, he left TV-am in 1987.

From 1987 to 1996 he offered Going for Gold, and in 2003, Kelly took the drive time slot on London station LBC.

On the finish of 2004, Kelly introduced that he was leaving the radio station to pursue his tv profession, however work quickly dried up and Kelly was pressured to declare himself bankrupt.

This got here years after Inland Income had sued him for failing to pay revenue tax and nationwide insurance coverage contributions within the 1980s.

In September 2005, the presenter took over the weekday mid-morning present on BBC Radio Berkshire and later hosted a Saturday mid-morning present for the station till 2015.