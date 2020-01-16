FEMAIL tries WATERMELON steak from TGIs and Wagamama with very mixed results

As a whole lot of excessive road chains throughout the UK add vegan choices to their menu for Veganuary, a number of the most uncommon dishes are on supply at Wagamamas and TGI Fridays.

The restaurant manufacturers have provide you with recipes for meat options utilizing watermelon, which they’re branding as ‘steaks’.

However can a chunk of flavoured cooked fruit actually evaluate to a premium slab of beef?

Right here Femail writers tackle the brand new vegan steaks, with VERY blended outcomes.

WAGAMAMA’S TUNA STEAK, £13

The vegan ‘tuna’ is made utilizing dehydrated watermelon which is then sliced, seared and served sizzling.

The look and texture is extremely much like tuna sashimi, though the flavour stays harking back to watermelon.

The ‘tuna’ is dressed with a miso sesame sauce and sits on a mattress of white rice, which is dressed with soy seasoning and accompanied with pickled radish, kale and tenderstem broccoli, and an avocado, edamame and tofu guacamole.

Right here, 5 Wagamama-loving Femail reporters strive it out…

HARRIET

Reducing into the ‘meat’ of the watermelon was positively disconcerting as a result of it actually felt prefer it had the feel of a steak!

Nevertheless I am not so positive I am satisfied by the flavour, or the feel.

It is a bit of bit like a tuna steak in texture, though its flavour is extra like watered- down watermelon. I most likely would not order it in a restaurant – I positively assume I am going to stick to the traditional candy potato katsu curry in Wagamamas.

BRIDIE

I used to be apprehensive about making an attempt this as I actually hate fish. I have been a vegetarian a very long time and consider myself as a little bit of a connoisseur with pretend meat – so I used to be eager to see how the watermelon in comparison with the likes of Quorn and Past Burger.

On inspection, the ‘watermelon’ is a really small a part of the dish – simply two slithers among the many traditional wagas meal with rice, avocado, onions, radish and collard greens, chilli and lime – all issues that I like.

Each Harriet (proper) and Bridie (left) stated they would not order the dish in Wagamamas, and would as an alternative persist with their traditional favourites as an alternative

I do not assume calling this ‘steak’ could be very honest, because it was actually simply two slices of the fruit which made it look much more like sashimi than steak. If I used to be informed it was fish I would have believed you.

However it did not style something like fish, which personally I cherished, however in case you had been in search of one thing tuna-like, this isn’t the one.

It was actually watery and had a watermelon-like texture, however not the traditional candy crunch you get when the fruit is uncooked.

The remainder of the dish was nicer than the tuna itself – truthfully, this is able to have been good if it was simply the perimeters alone.

I actually really feel eating places ought to cease making an attempt to make their plant-based protein appear to be meat and as an alternative deal with its style.

Sophie thought the presentation of the dish was nice – however the watermelon was rubbery in texture

SOPHIE

Once I heard about this watermelon ‘tuna’ steak I used to be excited to provide it a whirl.

The presentation was stunning, with loads of crunchy greens, sticky rice and crispy onions.

Nevertheless, the watermelon itself did not do something for me.

The feel was nearly rubbery and it did not have that recent crunch I hoped for.

I do know it was meant to look and style like uncooked tuna, however I might have a lot most well-liked watermelon the quaint manner.

TIM

I actually wished to take pleasure in this – I like tuna, I like watermelon and I like uncommon meals combos. However I simply could not get there.

Put a mushy, partially cooked piece of flippantly seasoned watermelon on a mattress of rice and also you get… precisely what it feels like, and no quantity of willpower could make that right into a tuna steak or something approaching it.

The tender texture did not make it any simpler to eat and it did not go nicely with rice.

I’d give it a degree for the perimeters, however I would not need to give anybody false hope.

Tim (proper) stated he loved the perimeters however the dish was underwhelming on the entire, whereas Luke (left) stated it was a commendable effort however unconvincing

LUKE

It is a actually commendable effort by Wagamama to department into a brand new pattern and encourage their diners to assist protect the planet.

Nevertheless, some vegan dishes could also be higher left untouched. The avocado, crisps, radish, roasted broccoli – and even the rice – on this dish had been all good. However, when it got here to the ‘tuna-melon’ – you are most likely higher off pushing it to the facet.

The fruit has been dehydrated for the dish, giving it a wierd stringy and un-tuna-like texture. It has additionally taken on a wierd brown colouring – maybe to spice up its fishy credentials.

The style itself is basically non-existent – as you’d most likely anticipate from a meal made from a water-heavy fruit.

It additionally comprises nearly 10 occasions LESS protein than an actual tuna steak – so in case you’re in search of a recharge you are higher off having an egg (for vegetarians) or steamed edamame beans (for vegans) as an alternative.

TGI Fridays’ Watermelon Steak, £12.99

TGI Fridays’ Watermelon steak prices £12.99 – and the American chain claims it has the identical texture as a beef steak.

The recent watermelon is rigorously reduce into steak slices then chargrilled to create its distinctive texture, and is inexpensive than the most cost effective beef steak on the menu, which prices £19.49.

So is it nearly as good as the true deal? Two reporters put it to the check.

TGI Fridays’ Watermelon steak (pictured) prices £12.99 – and the American chain claims it has the identical texture as a beef steak. The recent watermelon is rigorously reduce into steak slices then chargrilled to create its distinctive texture, and is inexpensive than the most cost effective beef steak on the menu, which prices £19.49

Danny

Steak-loving Danny stated the feel was nothing like beef, however the spices had been good

I wasn’t positive what to anticipate from the watermelon steak and it was with a level of trepidation that I sliced into it and had a style.

Sadly on this event, my hesitance proved to be appropriate.

Although seasoned nicely, and with a tasty glaze accompaniment, TGI’s providing fell nicely under my already considerably tepid expectations.

The watermelon steak wasn’t vaguely meaty and completely different elements of it had completely different textures.

Some bits had been so laborious it was a battle to chew them, whereas others had been so slimy they only slipped down my throat.

The spices had been good, with a kick, but it surely felt like that they had actually simply been slapped on high of the steak.

With the value and hype, I anticipated no less than a constant meal, with the steak the identical texture and flavour all through. Sadly I did not get that and as somebody who adores watermelon and all the time tries to get piece, I anticipated the principle a part of the dish to be a greater specimen than it was.

I can positively see why folks would need to strive it, however at £12.99 assume there are higher choices – even perhaps the vegan burgers supplied by the restaurant.

As somebody who loves steak, I do not assume this in contrast in any option to reduce of beef.

Bridie

Having dipped my toes into each the tuna watermelon steak supplied by Wagamamas and the meat watermelon steak supplied by TGI, I’ve to say I want they’d caught to ‘meaty’ plant protein.

The ‘steak’ did not look beef-like because it was so pink – it may cross for a chunk of fish although.

It got here as if it was a typical steak meal, with (fairly tasty) chips, a extremely good legendary glaze and a few good steamed greens – and total I say it was higher than the Wagas dish.

Bridie most well-liked the TGI’s providing to the Wagamamas one – however stated it wasn’t convincing as a pretend steak

The watermelon was seasoned with chilli and garlic, my two favorite flavours, so I had excessive hopes.

It did not fairly comply with by although. As a result of a watermelon is generally water, the flavours of the spices had been actually sturdy because the fruit is so absorbent.

However it nonetheless tasted like a watermelon that had spices added to it; I do not assume you might idiot anybody that it was ‘meat’.

Due to the best way it is cooked, it misplaced the refreshing, crunchy texture you get with a watermelon – and it nearly tasted prefer it was previous its prime.

Additionally, as a lot as I really like chilli and garlic, the spices actually lingered in my mouth – and I felt myself actually eager for some gum on the Tube after.

General, it isn’t horrible and the legendary glaze is wonderful – however when there’s so many good meat options available on the market (together with TGI’s personal vegan burger) I am unsure why eating places are choosing a disappointing fruity mess.