Female assassin, 21, struggles to breath before dying following a gun battle with Mexican military

Video footage has emerged exhibiting the dying moments of a feminine cartel boss after she was fatally wounded throughout a shootout with police in Mexico.

The clip and images seem to substantiate she was María Guadalupe López Esquivel, often called ‘La Catrina,’ a feminine member of a cartel hit squad that massacred 13 cops in October.

The 21-year-old was concerned in an assault towards the army, nationwide guard and police in La Bocanda, a city within the central state of Michoacán.

Officers in Michoacán mentioned six male gunmen have been captured and a girl was killed after they opened hearth on troopers and police in the identical space the place the October ambush occurred.

State officers initially didn’t present the identification of the lady killed within the Friday shootout, however movies and pictures posted on the web late Sunday confirmed the lady wounded on a stretcher, with a tattoo of a ‘Catrina’ on her thigh.

Pictures of the lady circulated earlier confirmed the identical tattoo in the identical place; some pictures additionally present her holding a pistol.

The Catrina is a skeletal feminine determine with a large hat that has develop into related to Mexico’s Day of the Lifeless.

María Guadalupe López Esquivel died Friday after she and her cartel gang attacked a convoy of Mexican safety forces

María Guadalupe López Esquivel appeared in a video filmed by the Mexican army struggling to breathe after she was wounded in an assault Friday within the central state of Michoacán

Video confirmed the lady had been shot within the neck and apparently died of blood loss.

Footage recorded by the army confirmed a battered and bloodied López Esquivel sitting on the bottom and struggling together with her breath.

A Mexican soldier is hear within the video assuring her the medical help was on the best way.

‘Calm down pricey, the helicopter is coming for you,’ the serviceman mentioned. ‘Calm down pricey, you’ll be fantastic. Attempt to maintain on, OK.’

In a separate video, a soldier carries López Esquivel and kneels on the bottom earlier than she was positioned inside an awaiting helicopter within the municipality of Tepalcatepec.

The opposite arrested suspects have been recognized as Alejandra; Everardo; Brayan Juan; Juan Carlos; Octavio; Pedro; and Alejandro. Due to the Mexican judicial system’s due course of legal guidelines, the final names of the suspects weren’t publicized.

López Esquivel operated underneath the nom de guerre of ‘La Catrina,’ Mexico’s ‘Grande Dame of Dying.’

Ladies have typically occupied high-level positions as cash launderers in drug cartels previously, however it’s uncommon for them to command or coordinate hit squads.

La Catrina reportedly was assembly with one other high cartel cell chief, Miguel ‘M2’ Fernández, earlier than the gang attacked the safety forces. M2 reportedly escaped unhurt.

Different gang members allegedly blocked off a number of the city roads, which compelled the army to request helicopter backup.

A soldier kneels down whereas holding a wounded María Guadalupe López Esquivel moments earlier than she was airlifted to a hospital the place she was pronounced useless

María Guadalupe López Esquivel receives first help therapy from the Mexican army after she and eight different suspected cartel members attacked safety forces on Friday. López Esquivel died at an area hospital. She was 21

López Esquivel (pictured) took a liking to actress Kate Del Castillo’s portrayal of a feminine narco boss within the hit Spanish-language sequence ‘La Reyna del Sur.’ Oddly sufficient, Del Castillo together with American actor, director and filmmaker Sean Penn secretly met Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in October 2015, three months earlier than the Mexican army captured the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel

Based on Mexican newspaper El Common, López Esquivel deserted the town of Tepalcatepec, the place she was raised by her farmer dad and housewife mother, and went to reside with an unnamed member of the Jalisco New Technology Cartel within the Michoacán municipality of Aguililla in 2017.

López Esquivel took a liking to actress Kate Del Castillo’s portrayal of a feminine narco boss within the hit Spanish-language sequence ‘La Reyna del Sur.’ Oddly sufficient, Del Castillo together with American actor, director and filmmaker Sean Penn secretly met Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in October 2015, three months earlier than the Mexican army captured the co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Pictured above are seven of the eight alleged members of the Jalisco New Technology Cartel who have been captured by the Mexican army and police throughout a gun battle on Friday

The Mexican army confiscated a cache of assault rifles and ammunition

Throughout Friday’s operation, safety forces confiscated a log of information that made out López Esquivel to be the particular person in control of paying off a bunch of ‘halcones’ or spies who then filtered data to the cartel. They have been reportedly paid $210 per week.

López Esquivel’s voice got here up in an audio that was made public after she confirmed the orders handed down by Fernández to kill a convoy of cops again on October 14 in Aguililla.

The cops have been executing a warrant at a house in El Aguaje, a city in Aguililla, once they have been ambushed by the gang.

Graphic photos of the violent assault confirmed a number of cops mendacity on the grass and a division pickup truck riddled with assault riffle bullets. No less than 9 cops have been additionally wounded within the assault.

A cellphone video recorded by a motorist confirmed two police autos set on hearth.

The Jalisco New Technology Cartel gunmen left two written messages on a poster board indicating the group was answerable for the assault and issued a warning to different cops who have been working with their rival teams, signalling out Los Templarios, Viagras and the Chocomiles de Tepeque.