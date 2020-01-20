Female James Bond Ruled Out By Series Producer

Sequence producer Barbara Broccoli harassed that James Bond won’t ever be solid as a lady beneath her watch, saying “he can be of any color, but he is male,” and including that “I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters.” What do you suppose?

“What if a mishap put the male James Bond in a woman’s body? I think that’s a good compromise.” Cara Dougherty • Equipment Teacher

“Couldn’t we compromise by just showing Bond having sex with more women?” Oren Peralta • Unemployed