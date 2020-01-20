Female police chief dressed as rapper Tinie Tempah performs X-rated song with conservationist 

By Vivek Chaudhary For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:50 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:58 EST, 20 January 2020

A feminine police chief awarded an OBE for her work to battle wildlife crime has appeared in a controversial rap music at Westminster.

Chief Inspector Louise Hubble, who heads the Nationwide Wildlife Crime Unit (NCWU), is seen wearing a pink parka with the hood up as she mimes and dances to the phrases of ‘Written within the Stars’ by British rapper Tinie Tempah.

The video is shot on the banks of the River Thames with the Home of Commons within the background.

Chief Inspector Louise Hubble, from Hampshire Police, sang ‘Written within the Stars’ by Tinie Tempah wearing a pink parka jacket and a gold chain alongside an animal rights activist

The senior feminine police officer (pictured) heads the Nationwide Wildlife Crime Unit (NCWU) and has beforehand been awarded an OBE for her work to battle wildlife crime

A thick faux gold chain hanging round her neck with a big greenback signal on it completes the high-ranking officer’s uncommon edgy, city look.

Chief Inspector Hubble recorded the video alongside Dr Ruth Tingay, co-founder of conservation group Wild Justice, to mark work by her colleague Superintendent Nick Lyall, to assist protect birds of prey.

However the footage has angered the Countryside Alliance and farmers, who declare that as boss of the NCWU, Chief Inspector Hubble shouldn’t be taking sides with conservation campaigners and seem so ‘pally’ with them.

She sang the 2010 hit ‘Written within the Stars’ British rapper by Tinie Tempah (pictured)

Final 12 months, Wild Justice gained a authorized problem towards the issuing of licences to kill birds by landowners and farmers to guard crops.

Within the video, which is simply over 4 minutes lengthy, Chief Inspector Hubble stands on the proper hand aspect and Dr Tingay on the left as they carry out various fashionable rap strikes whereas miming to the hit track, which was launched in 2010.

At one stage, the Chief Inspector holds her fingers within the air after which runs them down her face as she menacingly stares into the digicam. She can be seen rubbing her fingers as if she is counting cash earlier than happening to unfold her arms large.

In one other half, the officer and Dr Tingay maintain up £10 notes because the phrases to the track go: ‘Making an attempt to alter a tenner to 100 grand.’ They’re then filmed tossing the notes away.

Tim Bonner, Chief Govt of the Countryside Alliance stated: ‘It is troublesome to take Chief Inspector Hubble critically right here at a time when there are very actual points going through rural areas. The NCWU has an necessary function to play and there are lots of rural priorities to be focusing power on; most individuals would agree that this weird behaviour is not very reassuring.’

One area sports activities activist, who didn’t need to be named, informed MailOnline: ‘Chief Inspector Hubble is meant to be neutral however she is seen on this video on very jovial phrases with any individual we take into account to be an animal rights extremist who has been a relentless thorn within the aspect of these of us who lawfully shoot recreation. The police shouldn’t take sides like this.’

Chief Inspector Hubble has been criticised for her look within the music video alongside animal rights activist Dr Ruth Tingay (left), co-founder of conservation group Wild Justice

Chief Inspector Hubble, who’s on secondment to the NCWU from the Hampshire Constabulary, was awarded her OBE in 2017 within the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her work in policing rural communities.

The video additionally incorporates scenes of different individuals dancing in pink parkas with their hoods up. One is filmed outdoors Scotland Yard whereas one other is outdoors the headquarters of Defra, the Division for Atmosphere, Meals and Rural Affairs.

The video was launched on the web site of Raptor Conservation UK, one other organisation Dr Tingay runs.

It ends with Chief Inspector Hubble and Dr Tingay sticking their fingers within the air and strolling off alongside the River Thames, adopted by pictures of all those that have taken half within the video with their hoods down in order that their faces are seen.

Farmers and pro-hunt teams just like the Countryside Alliance stated they take a dim view of the police officer’s video look as a result of they are saying she is getting ‘too pally’ with activists

A spokesperson for the NCWU stated: ‘The aim of the video was to deliver collectively a variety of companions and stakeholders concerned in a policing operation, and to have fun the success of a colleague who had lately been recognised nationally for his or her efforts over the previous 12 months.

‘Participation within the video is just not essentially an endorsement of the views expressed by the creator of the weblog on which the video was subsequently posted. Contact has been made with the weblog creator to make this clear.’

The NCWU added that Chief Inspector Hubble participated within the video in her private time and that no funds from the police physique have been used to make it.

Dr Tingay stated: ‘This was a light-hearted tribute to the work of Supt Nick Lyall from a gaggle of companions and supporters who wished to point out their appreciation. That is it.’