Female prison officer, 27, is jailed for 12 months over fling with ‘dangerous’ robber

A jail officer who fell in love and had a passionate affair with a harmful inmate, sending him specific movies and sharing particulars of jail guards’ search techniques, was jailed for twelve months in the present day.

Criminology and psychology graduate Ayshea Gunn, 27, despatched or obtained greater than 1,200 cellphone calls, together with specific video calls, with Khuram Razaq, 29, in lower than 5 months.

She smuggled a pair of her underwear to the inmate, who was serving 12 years for theft offences, in her bra, and the pair took images of themselves hugging and kissing in his cell.

Gunn, of Pant Glas, Wrexham, admitted misconduct in public workplace between July and November final yr.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Mills stated Gunn had been a probationary officer at at Berwyn jail, Wrexham, a brand new Class C jail which had 1,200 inmates and 500 workers on the time.

She started working there shortly earlier than the jail opened in February 2017 and had coaching together with in safety consciousness and corruption prevention.

There was ‘conditioning’ coaching to make officers conscious of the danger of prisoners making an attempt to go with and later exploit them, in addition to warning posters.

Mr Mills stated the pair ‘weren’t being significantly delicate’ about their inappropriate relationship – colleagues of Gunn’s seen the time she spent with Razaq, together with lengthy intervals inside his cell.

After quite a few stories an inside investigation was launched and and his in-cell official cellphone examined.

Razaq had added a ‘Keeley Mason’ to his contacts listing and made common calls to her from September 2018. The calls have been intercepted and Gunn’s voice recognised.

Some 1,213 such calls have been recognized between the pair, between late August 2018 and the November.

They have been utilizing cellphones to ship one another specific sexual movies and stream dwell footage of themselves.

Razaq had advised Gunn: ‘I am unable to wait till subsequent week. I’m going to throw you on my mattress.’

Mr Mills stated Gunn additionally despatched screenshots to Razaq of jail officers’ WhatsApp chats about prisoners, together with dialogue about search techniques, telling the court docket: ‘That was an act of betrayal.’

Gunn stated she had fallen in love with the prison, who obtained two double-digit sentences earlier than hte age of 30

The officer additionally purchased clothes for Razaq and positioned a guess for him.

After she appeared earlier than magistrates she had posted press images of her onto her personal Instagram account apparently ‘revelling’ within the state of affairs.’

Peter Hunter, defending, stated : ‘She is aware of what she did was incorrect.’

Gunn had been in a four-year relationship when she joined the Jail Service. Her boyfriend additionally joined the service however he cheated on her with one other warder and Gunn turned depressed.

There was no monetary acquire by Gunn, the lawyer maintained. ‘Some 17 months in the past she was in a interval the place she was on the backside in her world. Somebody confirmed her affection and stupidly she accepted it. She is remorseful and ashamed.’

The group chat messages weren’t made public by her, Mr Hunter stated. ‘She fears what’s going to occur in custody,’ he added.

Decide Niclas Parry advised Gunn : ‘This case is all about breaching belief and also you have been the particular person trusted.’

The decide stated : ‘Over a interval of some months, infatuated, you probably did exhibit selfishness on a staggering scale.’

They engaged in a ‘extremely sexualised and pornographic’ alternate of images and she or he remained in contact even after her arrest. It ‘beggars perception’ she appeared to revel within the publicity.

‘ I settle for this can be a private tragedy for you, you might have acted completely out of character. I settle for you acted in what was a tough interval in your life. I’ve little doubt that prompted you to lengthy for and seek for firm, thrills and luxury,’ Decide Parry stated.

Razaq, handled individually, should serve a consecutive eight months jail time period after he pleaded responsible to possessing a Garmin smartwatch and a cell phone in jail.

Mr Mills stated he shaped a ‘grossly inappropriate’ relationship with Gunn which had contributed to her downfall. They have been sending one another intercourse movies and streaming footage of them in sexual acts.’

In some unspecified time in the future in November Gunn despatched her financial institution particulars to an affiliate of the inmate and £1,500 was paid into her account.

‘We do not exactly know why that £1,500 fee was made,’ the barrister stated.

In 2008 Razaq was jailed for ten years at Birmingham crown court docket for armed theft and in 2015 acquired twelve years for conspiracy to rob. Mr Hunter stated March 2021 was Razaq’s earliest date of launch.

Decide Parry advised the defendant : ‘You’re clearly a harmful man. Earlier than the age of 30 you might have obtained two sentences in double figures.’