Female staff refuse to use MoD’s new £15,000 gender neutral toilets because they are ‘too smelly’

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 07:32 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:33 EST, 29 December 2019

Feminine employees have refused to make use of the cash-strapped Ministry of Defence’s new £15,000 gender impartial bathrooms as a result of they’re ‘too smelly’.

13 cubicles have been turned from single-sex bogs to blended loos at its headquarters in Whitehall.

However a feminine civil servant has revealed no ladies really feel comfy utilizing them as ‘I do not need to hear a person going to the bathroom’.

13 cubicles have been turned from single-sex bogs to blended loos at its headquarters in Whitehall (pictured)

She advised the Mirror: ‘I do not go wherever close to the brand new gender-neutral loos as they’re too smelly.

‘None of my feminine colleagues really feel comfy utilizing them.

‘There was nothing mistaken with the outdated bathrooms. Not one particular person ever complained. I do not need to hear a person going to the bathroom and I do not need to make eye contact with him after I’ve been there.’

However a feminine civil servant has revealed no ladies really feel comfy utilizing them as ‘I do not need to hear a person going to the bathroom’ (file picture)

Labels on the loos have been modified from female and male to simply bathroom and sanitary towel dispensers have been put in.

The worth of the transformation got here to £14,886, in line with an FOI request.

An MoD spokesman mentioned: ‘Like a number of different authorities departments, we provide gender impartial services as a part of our trendy and inclusive working setting.’

