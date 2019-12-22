Fenix Talks Difference Of Working On AEW Television

Fenix is one in every of AEW’s brightest stars, however this isn’t his first time on nationwide tv. The Lucha Brother reduce his tv tooth in Influence Wrestling and Lucha Underground. He’s additionally no stranger to showing on AAA tv.

Since Fenix has labored in so many various conditions, he realizes that every firm is exclusive. A variety of it’s about discovering the laborious digicam irrespective of the place you’re.

As he spoke to Fightful, Fenix defined that distinction. AEW Dynamite could be a a lot larger operation on TNT, but it surely’s nothing completely new to Fenix.

“It’s different, but I worked for TV with Lucha Underground. So it’s not too bad. I think every company has a different style because it’s not the same people.”

In terms of what sort of match he likes to work, Fenix isn’t choosy both. “I’ll wrestle tag staff or singles. I identical to to wrestle.

Odds are we’re simply seeing the start of Fenix’s time on American tv. AEW Dynamite will probably function him and his brother Pentagon Jr for years to come back. Hopefully, he’ll get extra acquainted with issues as if he wants extra of an adjustment interval.