Ferguson: Expectations getting higher as Tiger Woods gets older

SAN DIEGO — The expectations appear to get increased whilst Tiger Woods will get older.

Isn’t it presupposed to be the opposite approach round?

After all, it doesn’t quell expectations when Woods is the Masters champion. Simply the picture of that pink shirt beneath a inexperienced jacket was sufficient to imagine he might win a minimum of three extra majors to catch Jack Nicklaus.

After which there’s Japan. That’s the place Woods returned from a two-month break following upkeep surgical procedure on his left knee and went wire-to-wire within the Zozo Championship. It was his 82nd victory on the PGA Tour, tying the document that Sam Snead needed to himself for the earlier 69 years.

Want extra? Look no additional than Royal Melbourne, the place Woods cut up time as Presidents Cup captain and participant, and he received all three matches he performed. He was significantly crisp on a course that demanded precision.

And now he returns at Torrey Pines, the place he has received eight instances in his professional profession, together with the 2008 U.S. Open.

Woods confirmed up Tuesday morning within the drizzle of a grey sky. GolfTV, with which he has an endorsement deal, was there to doc Woods tying his footwear at his automobile and strolling by the car parking zone.

The subsequent victory is for the document, if not now then quickly.

“Just trying to get to 83 … I really don’t think about it because I have to think about all the things I need to do to win the tournaments,” Woods stated. “There’s so many different shots I have to play, and strategy, and thinking my way around the golf course, that I’m more consumed in that.”

Good well being is tantamount to good play, significantly for a man who turned 44 final month and has had extra again surgical procedures (four) than victories (three) within the final 5 years.

And as a lot resiliency as Woods has proven in getting back from so many darkish instances introduced on by a lot uncertainty, there’s a sensible aspect to him. It’s by no means simple to win, regardless of how typically he as soon as made it look that approach.

One of many extra telling moments was at this match in 2008. Woods made birdie on the 18th gap of the more durable South Course at Torrey to open with a 67. John Wooden, on the time caddying for Hunter Mahan within the group forward, stayed behind to look at and stated, “He just won two tournaments with one round.” Woods received by eight photographs that week, and the U.S. Open that summer season.

He was 32, nonetheless 5 months away from surgical procedure to rebuild his left knee.

Profitable is more durable than ever, primarily due to his age. The competitors is youthful and deeper than ever. Woods performs Thursday alongside Collin Morikawa, who wasn’t born till Woods already had three PGA Tour victories.

“When I was younger, I had more good days than bad, feeling-wise,” Woods stated. “Now at 44, I feel more bad days than I do good days. I think all of you at my age or older can relate to that. I think that’s the hardest part about being an older athlete. You see it all the time at the Masters.”

He talked about Fred and Bernhard Langer, who had been within the combine at Augusta Nationwide nicely past 50, however pale sooner or later on the weekend.

“It’s hard to put it together for all four days as you get older,” Woods stated. “It’s just harder.”

Woods wasn’t that outdated when he received his fifth Masters in April, however given his well being ordeals, he would possibly really feel that approach. He didn’t fade — he’s Tiger Woods, they usually’re not — although he wanted assist for the primary time in his 15 main wins.

“I’ve been able to have won a few tournaments since I’ve made my comeback, and hopefully, I win some more,” he stated.

Woods spoke on the day Nicklaus turned 80. Of Nicklaus’ document 18 majors, what stands out is the final one in 1986 on the Masters. One story from that week was a narrative by Tom McCollister within the Atlanta Journal-Structure, who assessed his possibilities by writing that “Nicklaus is gone, done. He just doesn’t have the game anymore.”

Solely two gamers older than 46 had ever received a significant, none since then. So it was a shock.

Would anybody be stunned if Woods repeated at Augusta Nationwide? Most likely not. Profitable anyplace once more to set a brand new customary of profitable on the PGA Tour? That’s virtually a given, isn’t it?

Woods isn’t keen to look that far forward. Even when his largest problem is time, there is no such thing as a urgency about him. He selected to not look again at time misplaced when he was placing his private life again collectively after his infamous divorce, after which placing his physique again collectively from leg and again accidents.

Within the decade after Woods received his 14th main at Torrey Pines, he didn’t even play in 14 majors. And there was a time not way back he wasn’t certain he would play once more.

“Yes, there were a number of years where I didn’t compete and didn’t play, so those were some missed opportunities,” he stated. “But granted, I’m playing again now so these are blessed opportunities. I didn’t think I would have these.”

With alternatives come expectations.

Younger or outdated, that doesn’t change.