Ferguson: Patrick Reed digs himself a hole that will be hard to escape

HONOLULU — Patrick Reed wanted a 12-foot birdie putt to win at Kapalua and return a minimum of some consideration to his bullish model of golf.

It was an premature miss in so some ways.

Not solely did it give Justin Thomas a 3rd likelihood within the playoff, which he gained with a elegant sand wedge to three ft for birdie, it was sufficient time for one fan to shout the phrase that so many others have solely whispered.

CHEATER!

The person didn’t say it till the putt on the ultimate gap — a birdie Reed knew he wanted to maintain enjoying — was midway to the outlet. Nevertheless it was ugly.

It was far worse than one other phrase typically thought however not often screamed — choke — as a result of it speaks extra to character than efficiency. In golf, just one is fleeting.

Reed glared up on the stands. NBC announcer Dan Hicks seized on it instantly, and earlier than lengthy Golf Channel was rolling the tape.

Thomas says he heard nothing, maybe caught up in his personal duties, which was making a Three-foot putt into a robust gust to win the Sentry Match of Champions.

Subsequent up for Reed is the Sony Open this week in Honolulu, one other chill crowd, although that’s what everybody thought of Kapalua. Nonetheless to come back is Pebble Seaside and the TPC Sawgrass, Harding Park for the PGA Championship and Winged Foot for the U.S. Open.

Reed actually dug himself a gap within the Bahamas, and there’s no simple manner out.

It began with a shot from the sand in a waste space left of the 11th fairway on the Hero World Problem, the unofficial occasion hosted by Tiger Woods as a vacation present to 18 gamers who get $100,000 for ending final. Video exhibits Reed utilizing his wedge to brush away sand behind his ball — twice — earlier than his shot. That’s bettering his lie, and when proven a replay, Reed accepted the two-shot penalty. He actually had no alternative.

He did have a alternative in easy methods to clarify it.

As a substitute, he claimed his membership was far sufficient behind the ball — holding his fingers eight inches aside — and that he didn’t really feel it might have affected his lie. That was earlier than he acquired into the “camera angle” protection, which induced as many snickers as raised eyebrows. Lacking was a mea culpa. And it’s too late for a mulligan.

The response in Australia the next week on the Presidents Cup was predictable as a result of the violation was contemporary and the competitors was a group occasion, and Reed was on the visiting group. The heckling was harsh, and Reed didn’t assist issues by pretending to make use of a shovel after profitable a gap.

Whether or not the punishment matches the crime is up for debate.

Reed was penalized two photographs. A case might be made that it ought to have been extra like two months.

However what recourse does the PGA Tour actually have?

Commissioner Jay Monahan was requested about one other allegation of dishonest, this one on the BMW Masters in Shanghai in 2013 when Simon Dyson marked his ball, after which shortly reached over and used the ball to tamp down a spike mark within the line of his quick putt.

He was disqualified the subsequent day due to an incorrect scorecard, a rule that now not exists. Dyson appeared earlier than a three-member disciplinary panel — successfully a trial — and in the end was given 18 months of probation throughout which he can be suspended two months for any guidelines violation.

The tour has no such tribunal. It has a commissioner.

“Golf is a game of honor and integrity, and you’ve heard from Patrick,” Monahan stated Sunday at Kapalua. “I’ve had an opportunity to talk to Patrick at length, and I believe when he says that ‘I did not intentionally improve my lie.’ And so you go back to that moment.”

That second was in entrance of a TV display screen, the proof laid naked with guidelines official Slugger White able to slap him with a two-shot penalty except Reed may make a case. There was none to be made. He accepted the penalty.

For Monahan to punish him additional is successfully calling Reed a liar. He can’t try this. Nobody can with absolute certainty. They’ll solely suppose it.

The query now could be what number of will say it to him.

After which it turns into a matter of how lengthy Reed can take it.

He appears to play at his greatest when the world is towards him, and that’s what he did Sunday at Kapalua. His 66 within the ultimate spherical matched the low rating of the event. Joaquin Niemann shot 66 in breezy circumstances on Thursday. Reed shot 66 in 35 mph gusts three days later.

Thomas, after which Xander Schauffele, let him into the three-man playoff, and Reed practically pulled it off. He twice had putts to win, from 30 ft for eagle on the primary further gap on the par-5 18th, and from 12 ft for birdie on the second playoff gap.

Possibly the notion will change if he wins, although it appears unlikely, a minimum of at this stage.

Nike took some grief for its “Winning Takes Care of Everything” advert after Woods gained Bay Hill in 2013 to return to No. 1 for the primary time because the scandal in his private life.

In terms of Reed, one other Nike shopper, it’s a query price asking.

Would profitable handle every part?