Festivus 2019: The airing of grievances, sports edition

Welcome, newcomers. Festivus is again for one final time this decade.

My aluminum Festivus pole, with its excessive strength-to-weight ratio, has been retrieved from the crawl house as soon as once more to have fun — for the remainder of us. There’s no tinsel in sight, and we’re prepared for a Festivus miracle.

We’re going to leap proper in with the sports activities version of the “airing of grievances” as we pay homage to the traditional TV present “Seinfeld.”

Prior to now 12 months, I’ve been upset with plenty of issues within the sports activities world. I’ve a variety of issues with groups, athletes, mascots, different media retailers. Now, you’re gonna hear about it.

Skilled golfer Patrick Reed is a cheater

This month on the Hero World Problem within the Bahamas, Patrick Reed was caught bettering his lie in a waste space on the 11th gap throughout Spherical three.

Video replay confirmed Reed twice moved sand from behind the ball together with his membership to enhance his lie, making entry to the again of the ball simpler.

The principles infraction referred to as for a two-stroke penalty, however the harm was accomplished. Twitter erupted with jokes about Reed’s bunker incident.

We have to name it like it’s: Reed was caught dishonest on the golf course.

It’s like my dad at all times says, “You cheat now, you’ll cheat the rest of your life.”

A better have a look at Patrick Reed’s two-stroke penalty throughout Spherical three of the Hero World Problem. pic.twitter.com/z2aqkajnYq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

Commissioner Rob Manfred is destroying baseball

Baseball is America’s pastime for a purpose. Depart the sport alone, Rob Manfred.

Main League Baseball has modified for the more serious since Manfred took over as commissioner for Bud Selig in 2015. Manfred has been obsessive about the three-hour recreation and tempo of play. Baseball is a timeless recreation and shouldn’t be messed with.

The pitch clocks, slide guidelines, protecting netting, restricted mound visits and three-batter minimums are the least of baseball’s worries. After Manfred will get his means with computerized “robo” umpires calling balls and strikes, the sport might be over for purists.

Baseball has been performed the identical for greater than 100 years. No purpose to combine it up since you really feel prefer it.

I’ve some old-school ideas on the sport and miss it being performed because it was meant.

Skilled athletes asking for extra money or a commerce whereas beneath contract

This one grinds my gears, of us. And it occurs extra annually.

Each season we see skilled athletes who need to be traded or desire a new contract for extra money.

If a participant doesn’t like the present deal, then the participant shouldn’t have signed that contract.

Let’s use Dallas Cowboys operating Ezekiel Elliott for instance, as a result of he was a holdout in the course of the NFL preseason.

Why was Elliott a holdout? As a result of he needed extra money and a long-term contract, regardless that he was signed and beneath contract.

Cowboys proprietor Jerry Jones shouldn’t have folded and prolonged Elliott’s contract.

Come on, man, you’re the one who agreed to the deal. Stay as much as your finish of the discount.

Yankees’ Brett Gardner performing like a baby, pounding his bat within the dugout

Gardner was only a large child having mood tantrums within the Bronx for the Yankees.

Over the summer time Gardner was ejected a number of instances for pounding his bat all through the dugout as a means of exhibiting his displeasure for the umpiring crews. Phrase acquired out amongst umpires. He was ejected for a bat stunt by veteran umpire Phil Cuzzi. Right here’s a video of Gardner performing like a baby within the Yankees dugout.

Hat tip to Shut Name Sports activities

The NBA is a joke

The NBA is not watchable. No calls, no touching gamers and the whining from the elite has to cease.

On Dec. four, because the Jazz performed host to the Lakers, LeBron James was proven at half courtroom taking a stroll and never getting referred to as for it.

This can be a major purpose followers speak about old-school basketball, or why many get pleasure from watching the school recreation.

That is traditional LeBron doing no matter he needs: Benefit from the video of “The King” going for a stroll with the rock.

For among the finest athletes on the earth, I anticipate higher. Get again to enjoying the sport the best means.

Then, and solely then, will I watch the NBA.

What the… 🤷🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️@OfficialNBARefs pic.twitter.com/3vBvOP8vta — Brian Taylor (@RealGolfBT) December 5, 2019

Tim Tebow is completed as knowledgeable athlete

Everybody appears to like Tebow. However Tebow, the baseball participant, wants to offer it up.

The hopes and goals you’ve gotten for enjoying Main League Baseball want to finish. As a lot as we might have favored to see you again in Denver with the New York Mets, your time as a baseball participant is completed. It’s solely a matter of time till the Mets launch the previous Heisman trophy winner. Let’s simply hope the Mets made some good scratch on these Tebow jersey gross sales.

Nobody is searching for a 32-year previous minor leaguer who’s coming off an damage and hit .163 with 98 Ok’s in 239 at-bats with Syracuse.

Andew Luck retires from the NFL after six years

Now, right here at The Submit, we aren’t upset that Luck retired. I’m, nevertheless, not thrilled with the fan response out of Indy. For a fan base that is aware of soccer, that they had a classless second when the boo birds got here out as Luck left Lucas Oil Stadium for the ultimate time.

Take a look at the large image: He performed six seasons within the NFL and tallied a 53-33 report. He was chosen to 4 Professional Bowls. He made $109,107,998. Now he simply needs to return to being wholesome and spend time together with his household. Luck made the best determination.

It is going to be enjoyable to see what the previous Stanford Cardinal has deliberate subsequent.

Rockies must put off the “Tooth trot”

The Colorado Rockies are a struggling baseball staff, and it appears just like the followers in LoDo may need to buckle up for an additional lengthy summer time at Coors Area. The Rox not solely haven’t improved this offseason, however haven’t upgraded their awful in stadium promotions.

Enter the “Tooth Trot.” It’s lame.

Whereas Monfort and Co. are making a pair further off Consolation Dental being a sponsor, the time has come for one thing new.

I’ve thrown the concept on the market earlier than and it’s value repeating. Attempt a “South Park” race with Eric Cartman and associates at 20th and Blake.

It could be the speak of the city and one more reason for followers to pile into the ballpark on a cool summer time night time.

MLB’s juiced baseballs aren’t any completely different than gamers who cheated within the steroid period

As a lot as Commissioner Manfred needs to imagine the baseballs in 2019 weren’t juiced, they had been completely different and reacted off the bat like by no means earlier than.

Watching exit velocity of balls hit across the diamond had been alarming. Groups and gamers had been tallying profession numbers.

When you’ve gotten gamers like Justin Verlander and Dallas Keuchel happening report saying the balls are completely different, I’m going to imagine the one who is throwing one for a dwelling on a regular basis.

Verlander additionally wasn’t shy in his ideas about Manfred and the juiced baseballs.

Under are three good reads on the subject.

“Juiced baseballs” creating points for Rockies and different MLB groups in 2020

Newman: There’s no denying juiced baseballs are behind MLB’s historic dwelling run surge

Justin Verlander, Dallas Keuchel and extra satisfied baseballs are juiced

Fitzsimons Golf Course is missed by Aurora residents

This closing grievance is one from the previous decade.

Fitzsimons Golf Course closed on Dec. 15 2017 and it’s missed.

The traditional tree-lined course in-built 1918 was closed to make means for redevelopment. I suppose cash talks.

I simply miss enjoying an ideal golf course that gave me plenty of nice recollections.

Festivus Feats of Energy

I’ve dangerous information of us, the feats of power that often observe the airing of grievances are a no go this season since there’s nonetheless no wrestling allowed at The Denver Submit constructing right here in unincorporated Adams County. As a substitute, I’m going to depart you with the highest sports activities story of 2019.

Tiger Woods wins the Masters Match

Woods gave sports activities followers a Sunday to recollect at Augusta Nationwide in April.

The win put a fifth inexperienced jacket in his locker at Augusta, and his 15th main.

If you happen to missed it, or want a refresher right here’s a have a look at the highlights from his closing spherical on Sunday.

Woods is No. 6 within the Official World Golf Rating and primed for an additional run in 2020.