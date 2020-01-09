Few Indians Are Bad-Mouthing Kashmir In Foreign Countries: G Kishan Reddy

We’re inviting vacationers, political leaders to go to Jammu and Kashmir: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad:

Minister of State for House Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that a couple of Indians had been “bad mouthing” Kashmir in international lands.

“Few Indians are bad-mouthing Kashmir on foreign lands. If we compare Jammu and Kashmir with other states, it is a very peaceful state. That is why we are inviting tourists, political leaders and those who won’t spread hatred can visit Jammu and Kashmir,” he mentioned whereas talking to reporters.

Stressing that Pakistan is making an attempt to disrupt the peace, the MoS House accused Congress celebration of talking within the language of the neighbouring nation.

“Whatever incident occurs in the country especially in Delhi because it’s a Union Territory, the responsibility of investigation lies with the Indian Government and the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is investigating the issue and the clear details will be revealed before the public,” he mentioned whereas speaking in regards to the violence in JNU.