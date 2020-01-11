Fiancee Plotted Paki Sikh Man’s Murder, Arrested, Say Police

India strongly condemned the “targeted killing” of Parvinder Singh

Peshawar:

The loss of life of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Pakistan has turned out to be a “contract killing”, in response to the police, who’ve arrested her fiancee, who didn’t wish to marry him.

On Saturday, Parvinder Singh was shot useless by unknown gunmen weeks earlier than his marriage in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. His killing drew sharp condemnation from India which demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

The blind homicide case of Parvinder Singh has been traced and his 18-year-old fiancee Prem Kumari has been arrested for her alleged involvement in plotting the homicide, police mentioned.

A senior safety official instructed The Categorical Tribune on Thursday that it was a “contract killing” paid for by his fiancee, Prem Kumari, who did not wish to marry Singh, who lived within the distant Shangla district of the province.

“She promised the hitmen Rs 700,000 for his murder,” the official added.

“Part of the committed money was paid in advance, while the rest had to be paid after the murder.”

The investigation staff – led by Peshawar’s capital metropolis police officer – cracked the blind homicide case after 4 days of arduous investigations through which officers from different investigative and intelligence companies additionally supplied useful clues, the report mentioned.

Their marriage was mounted for January 28.

The police in its preliminary report acknowledged that Singh and Prem cherished one another and their engagement was carried out with their consent and each even began preparations for his or her marriage.

Nevertheless, Prem later began friendship with a Muslim boy who occurred to be the brother of her good friend.

The police knowledgeable that Prem known as Singh to Mardan and took him to a house the place Prem’s good friend with different accomplices killed Singh.

The killers later shifted the physique of Singh from Mardan to Peshawar and threw it within the open fields close to Chamakani, a rural space of Peshawar district the place police discovered the physique on January 5.

Prem even agreed to transform to marry the Muslim good friend, police mentioned, including that also they are making an attempt to arrest different accused concerned on this homicide case.

Prem’s household lives in Mohallah Sherdad Abad Mardan district. Her father is a Hindu and mom is a Sikh.

Singh had returned to Pakistan after spending working in Malaysia for six years.

The homicide befell a day after a mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib the place Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the “targeted killing” of the minority Sikh group member in Peshawar.

Minorities within the Muslim-majority Pakistan make up some 2 per cent of the nation’s complete inhabitants.

Pakistan has witnessed violence towards spiritual minorities previously as al-Qaeda and Taliban-led terrorists repeatedly goal Christian, Sikhs, Hindus, Ahmadis and Shiite communities within the nation.