Fiasco as one of Britain’s biggest operators axes almost HALF of its trains 

By Tom Payne Transport Correspondent For The Day by day Mail

Revealed: 18:40 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:46 EST, 7 January 2020

Commuters throughout the North are going through weeks of distress after one of many nation’s greatest rail corporations cancelled as much as half of its trains.

TransPennine Specific (TPE) has axed a whole bunch of companies till the top of January, plunging the journey plans of thousands and thousands into chaos.

The agency’s bosses have blamed the disruption on the late supply of recent trains and ongoing issues with rail infrastructure. As much as 40 per cent of trains serving Manchester Victoria, Leeds, York, Durham, Newcastle and Edinburgh have been axed till January 24.

Leeds alone has misplaced 67 companies, whereas Newcastle has seen 27 weekday companies minimize – 42 per cent of the full which might usually run.

The fiasco is inflicting main disruption to thousands and thousands of passengers throughout an unlimited swathe of the nation.

TPE carries virtually 30million individuals yearly between main cities within the North of England and Scotland. Its trains are a lifeline for dozens of regional cities.

Travellers have lengthy complained of being handled like ‘second class citizens’ by northern rail operators, which have among the worst punctuality information within the UK.

Official figures present virtually 60 per cent of TPE trains had been late within the yr to the top of September. Many had been cancelled due to driver shortages and a scarcity of trains.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the disruption as ‘totally unacceptable’. His spokesman stated passengers ‘should not have to put up with these levels of poor performance’, including: ‘We will not tolerate continued, significant reductions to services and won’t hesitate to take motion if [firms] fail to satisfy their contractual obligations.’

TPE had promised to introduce extra companies at first of December, however they didn’t materialise.

In compensation, they’ve supplied prospects a three per cent refund on the value of season tickets. However critics say they ‘just want a service they can rely on’.

Labour’s transport spokesman Andy McDonald stated: ‘The wholesale cancellation of TransPennine Express services today with the dire excuse of non-delivery of rolling stock and driver shortages is as shameful as it is pathetic.’

Apologising, Leo Goodwin, TPE’s managing director, stated: ‘We have experienced a number of issues following the introduction of our new trains, resulting in disruption to a number of our customers’ journeys with us.’

÷ Tory backbench MP Philip Davies has urged the Chancellor to ‘pull the plug’ on the HS2 rail venture. He referred to as on ministers to spend the cash ‘on infrastructure projects across the North’ as a substitute.