Field Music – “Do You Read Me?”

Final September, the UK art-pop group Subject Music introduced they'd quickly return with a brand new, 19 – observe idea album known as Making A New World with a singular premise. Impressed by a visit to the Imperial Conflict Museum in London, the album is in regards to the aftermath of World Conflict I and, nicely, sure historic parallels. It comes out subsequent week, and final night time, amongst different World Conflict-related themes, the non-band Franz Ferdinand was trending on Twitter. That's fairly some timing.

We'd already heard a handful of singles from Making A New World . “Only In A Man's World” accompanied the announcement, adopted by “Money Is A Memory” and “Beyond That Of Courtesy.” Then the band took to Twitter this morning to unveil one ultimate observe forward of their album's launch, saying they'd share yet another tune from Making A New World “in case we don't make it through the next seven days.” “Do You Read Me?” is that ultimate tune.

Throughout the primary three singles from Making A New World , Subject Music moved from tangled, nervy art-rock with some old-school new wave funk parts to jangly indie. “Do You Read Me?” Nonetheless feels born from that lineage, however is the extra contemplative and saddened of the bunch. Above a drumbeat that looks like a militaristic march pushing ahead earlier than stuttering worriedly, the band builds to a determined refrain that ranks because the prettiest second we've heard from Making A New World so far. Test it out beneath.

