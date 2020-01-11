Fielder Takes Brilliant Reflex Catch After Misjudging Ball In BBL. Watch

Australia’s Massive Bash League (BBL) produced one other sensible second of fielding on Saturday within the match between Sydney Thunder and the Hobart Hurricanes. Hobart’s Nathan Ellis confirmed nice reflexes to hold on to a catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja after he initially misjudged the ball coming his manner. Scott Boland, within the 12th over of the match on the Sydney Showground Stadium, bowled a brief supply that was met with a mistimed pull by Khawaja. The ball was straight down Ellis’ throat at deep sq. leg and having gotten in place, the Australian bowler received down on one knee, able to take a low catch.

However the ball was coming fairly a bit larger than he anticipated and Ellis confirmed sensible consciousness and reflexes to shoot his arms up and take a catch above his head, falling again.

Watch Ellis’ catch right here:

Nathan Ellis didn’t appear to be catching this! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/B0J3mkN4t9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2020

Sydney Thunders skipper Callum Ferguson selected to discipline after successful the toss they usually restricted Hobart Hurricanes to 162/6. George Bailey top-scored for Hobart with a 30-ball 43, whereas Chris Morris and Daniel Sams picked up two wickets every for the Sydney workforce.

Usman Khawaja gave his workforce begin of their chase together with fellow opener Alex Hales, who fell for a 36-ball 55 within the 11th over.

After Khawaja’s dismissal for 35 within the very subsequent over, Alex Ross guided the hosts to victory with a 22-ball 32 as they jumped to the third place within the BBL desk.

The Glenn Maxwell-led Melbourne Stars are main the desk, with Sydney Thunders’ native rivals Sydney Sixers shut behind at second.