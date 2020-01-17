Fierce winds expected in northeastern Colorado Friday, with gusts up to 75 mph along foothills

Fierce, probably damaging winds are anticipated to blow into northeastern Colorado, together with Denver and alongside the Entrance Vary, on Friday the place a excessive wind warning goes into impact at 1 p.m. and gusts as much as 75 mph are anticipated alongside the foothills.

Northwest winds shall be within the 25- to 35-mph vary, however 75-mph gusts are anticipated to make journey troublesome at instances, in accordance with the Nationwide Climate Service. Areas of blowing mud and dust will restrict visibility in some areas, bushes and tree limbs could possibly be toppled or severed and unsecured objects are more likely to be blown away by the robust gusts. Energy outages shall be potential through the wind storm and high-profile autos, together with semitrailers, shall be inclined to toppling.

The excessive wind warning, issued by the climate service, will run from 1 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. The affect space runs from the Wyoming border — northwest of Fort Collins to the Nebraska state line — and south to Fortress Rock and Limon. Extra cities underneath the warning embrace: Aurora, Boulder, Sterling, Fort Morgan, Akron and Greeley. The Entrance Vary foothills, from west of Fortress Rock north to the Wyoming border, shall be arduous hit. Gusts as much as 60 mph are anticipated in most areas, with 75-mph gusts alongside the foothills.

A robust Pacific storm system shifting rapidly throughout Colorado on Friday can even convey snow to the mountains beginning within the morning, the climate service mentioned. Drivers within the mountains ought to anticipate winter street situations with durations of blowing snow. Accumulations of three to six inches are anticipated in components of the central mountains, with as much as eight inches within the northern mountains north of Rabbit Ears Move.

In Denver on Friday, winds ought to choose up after 11 a.m. creating areas of blowing dust and mud, in accordance with the climate service. Skies shall be principally sunny and the excessive temperature ought to hit 54 levels. Winds within the metropolis ought to gust as much as 50 mph and relax after midnight. On Saturday, skies shall be principally sunny with excessive temp close to 44 levels.