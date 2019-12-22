FIFA Club World Cup 2019: How to watch Liverpool on BBC TV and live stream – BBC fixtures, dates, UK time

Liverpool have reached the Membership World Cup closing after qualifying for the event resulting from their terrific Champions League victory in June.

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-Zero in Madrid to raise their sixth top-tier European cup and ebook a visit to Doha for FIFA’s world membership event.

Contenders from each continental equal of the UEFA Champions League have been pitted towards one another this winter – however how will you tune in to look at Liverpool’s closing showdown?

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you have to know concerning the FIFA Membership World Cup 2019 together with the right way to watch on TV and reside stream.

When is the FIFA Membership World Cup 2019?

The Membership World Cup begins on Wednesday 11th December 2019 and runs till Saturday 21st December 2019.

The place is the FIFA Membership World Cup 2019?

The event can be held in stadiums throughout Qatar.

The 2020 version of the Membership World Cup may also happen within the nation to function a check occasion for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tips on how to watch the FIFA Membership World Cup 2019 on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to look at the event without cost through a mix of BBC TV channels and BBC iPlayer.

Take a look at the small print beneath to see how one can watch each match without cost.

Which groups are within the FIFA Membership World Cup 2019?

2019 Copa Libertadores winners – Flamengo

2019 Champions League winners – Liverpool

2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winners – Al-Hilal

2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winners – Es Tunis

2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winners – Monterrey

2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winners – Hienghene Sport

2019 Qatar Stars League (high division) winner – Al-Sadd

FIFA Membership World Cup 2019 fixtures

All UK time

21st December

Third place play-off: Monterrey v Al-Hilal

Time: 2:30pm. Tips on how to watch:BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport on-line

Remaining: Liverpool v Flamengo

Time: 5:30pm. Tips on how to watch: BBC1/BBC iPlayer

Who received the FIFA Membership World Cup in 2018?

Actual Madrid are the present holders of the trophy after beating Al-Ain in final yr’s closing.

They’ve lifted the trophy in 4 of the final 5 seasons with La Liga rivals Barcelona profitable the opposite.

The Spanish dominance will finish this season – however can Liverpool reside as much as their favourites tag and produce house the trophy?