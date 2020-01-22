January 22, 2020 | 1:36pm

A fifth physique has been discovered on the Mexico property the place a California couple was discovered buried — and the suspect could also be a serial killer answerable for much more slayings, officers mentioned.

The fifth particular person — a person — was found Monday on the grounds in Tijuana and hasn’t been recognized, the Baja California state prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

Prosecutor Hiram Sánchez mentioned the suspect, recognized solely as Santiago N., is the son-in-law of Jesus Ruben Lopez Guillen and Maria Teresa Lopez, whose stays have been first found on the property.

The couple and two different our bodies have been uncovered final week in a complicated state of decomposition, officers mentioned.

Guillen, 70 and his 65-year-old spouse have twin US-Mexico citizenship and vanished Jan. 10 after they crossed the southern border to choose up lease that their son-in-law had collected on their behalf, authorities mentioned.

Their daughter reported the couple from Backyard Grove, Calif., lacking the next day.

Authorities mentioned the son-in-law confessed to killing the couple amid a dispute over the cash. He was taken into custody and can face homicide prices within the deaths of his in-laws.

They’re additionally wanting into whether or not he could also be tied to different unsolved instances. There have been a number of reported disappearances within the space through which individuals have gone lacking after inquiring about automobiles on the market.

Sánchez mentioned it was too early to know whether or not any of the opposite our bodies discovered are the lacking individuals.