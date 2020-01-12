Fighter to be one of the costliest films in Vijay Deverakonda’s career; here’s why

Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda has his arms full for the time being and is awaiting the discharge of his movie World Well-known Lover, which is slated to return within the theatres on February 14, on the event of Valentine’s Day. He’s additionally busy taking pictures for Fighter, which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. The director is at present basking within the success of his current blockbuster hit movie iSmart Shankar.

As per the studies, Fighter is being made on a finances on Rs 15 crore. Undoubtedly, the film goes to be one of many costliest movies in Vijay’s profession. However a supply has revealed that the finances of the movie has risen to Rs 25 crore.

The primary look of the movie has been launched and the craze it has garnered is large. The makers have reportedly determined to extend the finances of the flick. Studies additionally counsel the film may launch in Hindi too as Karan Johar has proven curiosity in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda.

Not simply in Hindi, however Fighter is predicted to launch in a number of languages. Well-known second-generation hairstylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to present Vijay a makeover. The 30-year-old actor will probably be seen packing a punch in a hitherto unseen motion hero avatar. Ramyakrishna is claimed to be taking part in Vijay’s mom within the movie. The filmmakers are reportedly engaged on enhancing the visible enchantment of the movie by spending more cash.