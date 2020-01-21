Fighters of all kinds want a piece of Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS — Medical employees had barely begun wiping the blood from Donald Cerrone’s busted nostril when different fighters began making it recognized they need to face Conor McGregor, who beat Cerrone in 40 seconds in the principle occasion at UFC 246.

A few of those that need the following shot served discover on Twitter.

“Weak,” veteran UFC fighter Nate Diaz tweeted with an expletive, implying that, if given a 3rd struggle with McGregor, he would carry out higher than Cerrone had.

Rugged welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal sat prominently close to the octagon at T-Cell Area on Saturday night time, after telling reporters earlier within the week that he would somewhat face the Irish star McGregor than struggle for a world title.

“Saw what I needed to see,” Masvidal tweeted Sunday, hinting that he had noticed flaws in McGregor’s efficiency that he might exploit.

And on Instagram, boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao every posted concerning the struggle, with Mayweather importing a struggle poster that includes himself pictured alongside the 31-year-old McGregor, touting a hypothetical rematch this 12 months.

Whether or not or not these fighters consider they will beat McGregor, they know they will make important cash going through him. Cerrone earned a career-high $200,000 for his loss, and the transient bout generated $11.1 million in ticket gross sales, the second-best determine ever for a combined martial arts occasion in Nevada.

If McGregor, who returned Saturday night time after a 15-month layoff, can keep within the octagon and out of authorized bother, he provides the UFC a bankable star with mainstream profile, and offers fighters in two sports activities an opportunity at career-defining paydays.

McGregor’s win over Cerrone provides him choices greater than three years after he grew to become the simultaneous champion of two divisions.

“I’m going to have a look at the calendar and see where we’re at,” McGregor mentioned after the struggle on Saturday. “I’ll be ready.”

McGregor instructed that he might return as rapidly as March 7, for UFC 248 in Las Vegas, and he advised reporters that he deliberate to renew coaching on Monday.

Earlier than Saturday, McGregor had final competed in October 2018, when he was neck-cranked into submission by Russian wrestling ace Khabib Nurmagomedov in a championship grudge match that ignited a post-fight brawl. The melee earned McGregor a advantageous and a six-month suspension from Nevada regulators, and the fighter’s break day featured a sequence of authorized points. McGregor pleaded responsible to smashing a vacationer’s digicam in Miami, and to punching a bar patron in Eire.

Throughout struggle week, McGregor and his backers on the UFC unveiled a rebranded model of the fighter’s persona. The trash-talking heel who grew into the promotion’s greatest star renewed himself as a congenial sportsman who, with most of his authorized points settled, might concentrate on changing into the most effective fighter potential.

Within the octagon, McGregor seemed to be the identical quick, correct striker who gained titles in two weight courses, even when he opened the struggle by lacking Cerrone with a wild left hand.

“Fifteen months outside of the octagon, a little eager,” McGregor mentioned.

From there, he overwhelmed the 36-year-old Cerrone, knocking him woozy with a left-footed kick to the jaw, burying him with a barrage of punches, and prompting a large ovation from the 19,zero40 spectators who packed T-Cell Area.

The near-sellout indicated that McGregor’s break day didn’t harm his means to promote tickets, and the UFC had already guess on McGregor’s marketability by guaranteeing him $three million for the Cerrone bout. He’ll obtain an undisclosed portion of the occasion’s pay-per-view income, and earned a $50,000 bonus for his spectacular knockout.

Whereas McGregor’s preliminary payout was the most important on Saturday’s card — everybody else’s ensures totaled slightly below $1.5 million — it was far lower than the $30 million he made up entrance for his 2017 boxing match with Mayweather. These greenback figures assist clarify why, when questioned about McGregor’s future bouts, UFC President Dana White targeted on fights with mainstream enchantment, and the potential to interrupt income data.

He acknowledged that boxing matches with Mayweather, who’s retired, and Pacquiao, who remains to be energetic, stay lengthy pictures. However White mentioned Saturday rematch between McGregor and the undefeated Nurmagomedov might fill soccer stadiums. He talked about AT&T Stadium in Dallas and London’s O2 area amongst a number of potential locations for that bout.

“This is a massive fight with global appeal,” White mentioned.

First, Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his 155-pound title towards Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this April at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn.

White’s long-term plans for McGregor rely on the fighter staying wholesome — he suffered no obvious accidents in his 40-second win over Cerrone.

Additionally they require the fighter to remain out of bother. McGregor was silent on Wednesday when requested straight about two sexual assault investigations in his house nation of Eire, although he advised ESPN in response to a basic query about “allegations” that he denied them and that “time will reveal all.” The New York Occasions reported on Wednesday that he had not been charged, and the existence of the investigations doesn’t suggest that McGregor is responsible of any crime.

Via a publicist, McGregor has denied the allegations, and he maintained throughout struggle week that he not faces any authorized obstacles.

McGregor provides the UFC a top-of-the-roster star who can attain mainstream audiences, and his return to the UFC’s common rotation is probably going to offer a well timed enhance in viewership to the struggle promotion.

Final 12 months the UFC entered a take care of ESPN, migrating their on-line video streaming service to the ESPN streaming platform, and placing their U.S. pay-per-view enterprise on-line. Partnering with ESPN provides the UFC a gradual presence amongst mainstream sports activities followers — the community despatched a “SportsCenter” crew to Las Vegas, and built-in fight-week content material into its common programming.

“If you had to pay for what ESPN did for the promotion of this fight, what would that number be?” White requested after the struggle. “It’s a massive number.”