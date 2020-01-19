FIH Pro League: India Beat Netherlands In Shoot-Out To Take 2 Points

The Indian males’s hockey group made a late comeback to degree the scores earlier than rising Three-1 victorious within the shoot-out of their second FIH Professional League match towards the Netherlands on Sunday. India secured two factors from the match (together with the bonus level for successful the shoot-out), whereas the Netherlands acquired one level because the scoreline was Three-Three on the regulation time. India had outplayed the identical facet 5-2 of their debut FIH Professional League match right here on Saturday.

India thus took 5 factors out of a attainable six from its first two FIH Hockey Professional League matches.

Within the second match on Sunday, the Manpreet Singh-led group was trailing 1-Three halfway the fourth and remaining quarter earlier than Mandeep Singh (51st) and Rupinder Singh (55th) scored to degree the scoreline.

Lalit Upadhyay had earlier scored India’s first purpose within the 25th minute.

Weerden van der Mink (24th), Jereon Hrtzberger (26th) and KELLERMAN Bjorn Kellerman (27th) scored for the Dutch group.

The second quarter blitzkrieg from the Dutchmen appeared to have determined the match of their favour however India scored two objectives within the final 10 minutes to degree the rating Three-Three.