FIH Pro League: Rupinder’s Brace Helps India Thrash Netherlands 5-2

The Indian males’s hockey staff made a dream debut on the FIH Professional League, beating world quantity three Netherlands 5-2 within the opening match of the two-game encounter on Saturday. Rupinder Pal Singh (12th, 46th minutes) transformed two penalty corners, whereas Gurjant Singh (1st), Mandeep Singh (34th) and Lalit Upadhyay (36th) scored three fantastic area objectives for India. Jip Janssen (14th) struck from a set piece, whereas Jeroen Hertzberger (28th) scored from a area effort for the Dutch facet.

After having missed the primary version of the Professional League, the Olympics-bound India kick-started their preparations for the quadrennial showpiece in earnest.

With all the highest groups of the world within the fray, the home-and-away Professional League is appeared upon as a really perfect preparation for world quantity 5 India forward of the Summer time Video games later this 12 months.

India will sq. off towards the Netherlands of their second recreation on Sunday.

The Indians made an ideal begin and took the lead inside 30 seconds by way of Gurjant, who fired previous Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak after an alternate with fellow striker Mandeep Singh.

India doubled their lead within the 12th minute when Rupinder transformed a penalty nook. Two minutes later, the Netherlands pulled one again by way of Janssen’s sensible penalty nook conversion, which rattled the underside left nook of the Indian objective.

Within the 20th minute, the Netherlands secured three consecutive penalty corners however the Indian defence stood tall to maintain the Europeans off the score-sheet.

Janssen was twice denied by sensible blocks from the onrushing Amit Rohidas, with India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh blocking the third effort, a drag-flick from Mink van der Weerden.

A diving Sreejesh got here up with one other sensible save to disclaim Bjorn Kellerman’s. However two minutes from the tip of second quarter, the Netherlands drew degree by way of Hertzberger’s area strike, as each the groups went into half time locked at 2-2.

The break appeared to rejuvenated the Indians as 4 minutes into the third quarter, Mandeep scored after receiving a go from captain Mandeep Singh to revive their lead.

A minute later, India secured one other penalty nook however Rupinder’s drag-flick sailed huge of the best submit.

Lalit prolonged the house staff’s lead, tapping into an unguarded web after an excellent play down the left by Harmanpreet Singh.

The Indians have been bang on track with their video referrals as a fourth choice went their method for a penalty nook. However the Dutch defence held agency to disclaim the hosts a fifth objective.

The Indian defenders, too, have been on their toes as they blocked three penalty corners by their rivals. A minute into the fourth and ultimate quarter, India made it 5-2 when Rupinder netted his second of the sport from one other penalty nook.

Within the 53rd minute, India earned one other penalty nook by way of their sixth profitable video referral, however Amit Rohidas didn’t capitalise.

Two minutes from the ultimate hooter, the Dutch earned a penalty nook, however Mink van der Weerden’s flick was saved by an alert Sreejesh.