“Film doesn’t lie”: Nuggets exposed vs. Pelicans as defense draws concern

Nuggets coach Michael Malone desires his gamers to belief him, however on the offhand event they don’t see eye-to-eye, he’s acquired an ally.

“Film doesn’t lie,” Malone stated from Friday’s observe, the primary time the crew gathered after their poor exhibiting towards the Pelicans on Christmas Day. “We’re gonna show you. So I can tell you it. You might be saying, ‘Come on, man, coach is tripping.’ Let’s go to the video tape. … Show it, pause it, you can’t argue it. It’s right there. And nowadays, you have 4HD. It’s even better, it’s even that much more clear.”

In painstaking element, Malone broke down his crew’s rebounding lapses. Of their comeback win over Phoenix, the Nuggets (21-9) conceded 9 offensive rebounds. Of their humbling loss to the Pelicans two days in the past, that quantity jumped to 14 offensive rebounds.

Malone highlighted the hassle performs that, in his thoughts, must be non-negotiable.

“That’s what kind of ate at me, not the loss, but when you get outworked,” Malone stated, referring to what occurred vs. New Orleans. “That’s just not in my DNA, and I hate when somebody can come into your building and outwork you in front of your fans. That should not be allowed.”

Added veteran Gary Harris: “We know we got outplayed on Christmas, especially on Christmas Day. That’s not a good feeling.”

Earlier than Denver’s final eight video games, they owned the league’s second-best protection. Nonetheless over their 7-1 spurt, their protection has regressed to 16th within the NBA. It’s been the offense that’s carried them – a system Malone doesn’t imagine can pay postseason dividends.

“If we want to be an average team, that’s OK,” Malone stated. “We can ride our offense. But if we want to be a team that has aspirations of getting back to the Western Conference semifinals and further, it doesn’t matter. Defense has to be a constant.”

And during the last two weeks, it hasn’t been. Replays confirmed the Pelicans outhustling the Nuggets, successful 50-50 balls and giving additional effort on the glass. The right cocktail, blended with a improbable evening from Pelicans ahead Brandon Ingram, led to a dispiriting loss that snapped Denver’s seven-game successful streak.

They gained’t have to attend lengthy earlier than Malone sees whether or not the reality, as depicted in excessive definition, yields a greater effort. The Nuggets have a back-to-back set on Saturday and Sunday, first towards Memphis after which towards Sacramento.

“If we can play at both ends at a high level, now we become that much more of a formidable team, and so we gotta fight human nature at times,” Malone stated. “And going into the season, that was one of our main concerns, ourselves. Fighting the fact that we had a good season, and we’re a good team. Don’t get satisfied.”