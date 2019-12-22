Filmfare Awards South 2019 (Telugu) winners list: Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam beats Keerthy’s Mahanati

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam and Keerthy Suresh’s MahanatiCollage of images taken from Twitter and Fb

Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam has topped the winners’ listing of 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019, by bagging 5 coveted awards, whereas Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati landed within the second place with 4 honours to its credit score.

The 66th Filmfare Awards South was just lately held on the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Many celebs from the Telugu movie business attended the ceremony to have a good time the most effective abilities of 2018. The winners had been honoured with numerous awards amidst some leisure applications on the glitz and glamour perform.

Mahanati was given the most effective movie award, whereas Nag Ashwin walked away with the most effective director award for his work. Ram Charan and Keerthy Suresh gained the most effective actor and actress awards for his or her performances in Rangasthalam and Mahanati, respectively. Rashmika Mandanna bagged the Finest Actress (Critics) for her appearing in Vijay Devarakonda’s blockbuster film Geetha Govindam.

Right here is the Telugu winners listing of Filmfare Awards South 2019:

No Award Winner Film 1 Finest Movie Mahanati — 2 Finest Director Nag Ashwin Mahanati three Finest Actor In A Main Function Ram Charan Rangasthalam four Finest Actress In A Main Function Keerthy Suresh Mahanati 5 Finest Actor (Critics) Dulquer Salmaan Mahanati 6 Finest Actress (Critics) Rashmika Mandanna Geetha Govindam 7 Finest Actor In A Supporting Function Jagapati Babu Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava eight Finest Actress In A Supporting Function Anasuya Bharadwaj Rangasthalam 9 Finest Music Album Devi Sri Prasad Rangasthalam 10 Finest Lyrics Chandrabose (Yentha Sakkagunnaave) Rangasthalam 11 Finest Playback Singer (Male) Sid Sriram (Inkem Inkem) Geetha Govindam 12 Finest Playback Singer (Feminine) Shreya Ghoshal (Mandaraa Mandaraa) Bhaagamathie 13 Finest Cinematographer R Ratnavelu Rangasthalam

Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra hosted the Filmfare Awards (South) 2019. Some in style actresses like Rakul Preet Singh set the stage on hearth with their dance performances on this event. Mehreen Pirzada, Shruti Haasan, Allu Aravind had been among the many high Telugu celebs, who had been current on the award ceremony.