Filmmaker proposes to his Disney-loving girlfriend by animating them into Sleeping Beauty

A romantic Hollywood filmmaker dreamed up the final word proposal for his Disney-loving girlfriend, re-animating a scene from Sleeping Magnificence to forged them as Aurora and Prince Phillip.

Lee Loechler, 29, and his highschool sweetheart, Sthuthi David, received engaged on December 30 in a Boston movie show, which Lee had secretly rented out.

On the finish of the movie, when the Prince wakes Aurora from her sleeping curse with a kiss, Lee had stealthy caught in a brand new model of the scene, by which the Prince and Aurora look suspiciously like Lee and Stuthi — and the Prince follows up his kiss by getting down on one knee with a hoop.

The couple, who’ve been collectively for over a decade, grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts, the place Lee rented out a screening room on the Coolidge Nook Theater the day earlier than New Yr’s Eve.

In video he shared on YouTube on January 9 — which has already been seen over two million instances — Lee has a hidden digital camera set as much as catch the second of the proposal.

The 2 are sitting subsequent to one another within the entrance seats of the theater watching Sleeping Magnificence, Sthuthi’s favourite film.

It will get as much as the scene by which the Prince wakes Aurora from her sleeping curse, and it is clear to Sthuthi instantly that one thing is amiss.

Although the animation is spot-on, the characters are all fallacious: Aurora is now not a fair-skinned blonde, however a darker-skinned brunette like Sthuthi.

The Prince’s hair has gone from mild brown to black.

Sthuthi has clearly observed one thing will not be proper, and wrinkles her forehead as she watches. She continues to look confused, and provides a giddy-looking Lee a glance when there is a close-up of fake-Aurora’s face.

The Prince then provides a blinding smile on display screen earlier than opening up a field to current a glowing diamond ring, and Sthuthi’s jaw drops in shock and confusion.

Lastly, the prince tosses the ring on display screen — and somebody beside the display screen in actual life tosses an precise ring to Lee, who’s now standing.

As he will get down on one knee, the theater — which he’d secretly stuffed with family and friends — begins to cheer.

The animated Prince and Sleeping Magnificence look out from the display screen as Lee pours his coronary heart out.

Sthuthi repeatedly says ‘oh my god’ earlier than remarking on the ‘poor individuals’ whose film was interrupted, to which Lee factors out that they are ‘all in on it’ — and a shocked Sthuthi turns round and notices her family members taking footage.

‘I like you with my entire coronary heart, together with all of its ventricles, atriums, valves,’ he tells Sthuthi, a heart specialist.

‘Sthuthi David, M.D., will you reside fortunately ever after with me?’ he asks.

After all, she says sure — and proper on time, the film cues to Sleeping Magnificence’s kingdom celebrating.

However simply when she thought it was over, the display screen flashes again on with a joke alternate ending for if ‘Sthuthi says no,’ that includes a scene of crying dwarfs from Snow White.

Later, outdoors the theater, Lee exhibits her the brand new marquee that was arrange whereas they had been inside, congratulating them on their engagement.

Lee had been engaged on the frilly proposal for six months.

In accordance with Patch, he first reached out to Australian illustrator Kayla Coombs in April, and the 2 spent months planning. Kayla hand-drew every body, and Lee strung them collectively and put them within the film.

Although Lee lives in LA — and has labored on a number of initiatives with John Legend and Serena Williams — Sthuthi is ending her residency in Virginia, so he deliberate a time for the proposal after they’d each be residence in Brookline for the vacations.

The lengthy wait and laborious work was clearly value it.

‘The one factor higher than seeing the neatest individual I do know utterly dumbfounded was understanding we’d get to stay fortunately ever after collectively,’ Lee wrote on Instagram.

He additionally added that illustrator Kayla is donating 100 per cent of income from her e book What Can We Be? to assist struggle wildfires in Australia throughout the month of January.