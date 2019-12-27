Final Fantasy VII Demo Thumbnail Leaked, Could be Coming to PS4 Soon

A demo for the extremely anticipated Last Fantasy VII Remake may be coming to the PS4 if an alleged PS Retailer thumbnail leak is to be believed. Though such a demo has not been confirmed by Sq. Enix, the corporate has offered numerous playable builds of the sport at press occasions, which may probably turn out to be the supply materials for public launch of a demo on the PS Retailer.

The itemizing—as famous by Gamstat, a website that tracks additions to the HEARALPUBLICIST Retailer—reveals that the demo will come to America, Asia, Europe, and Japan. Gamstat’s newest additions web page options many entries, all of which represented with official art work as pulled immediately from Sony. You’ll be able to check out the Last Fantasy VII Remake itemizing thumbnail under, as mirrored on Gamstat (Editor’s Be aware: The thumbnail has since been faraway from Gamstat’s website, although the itemizing itself nonetheless stays):

This wouldn’t be the primary time Sq. Enix has added a playable demo for a significant upcoming recreation. The corporate featured demos for Last Fantasy XV and Kingdom Hearts III, letting gamers attempt them out earlier than shopping for. Last Fantasy VII Remake is, because the title suggests, a remake of the unique 1997 Last Fantasy VII. The remake will construct upon the muse of the basic JRPG whereas including fashionable touches and altering the battle expertise to make it resonate in 2020.

Though the upcoming JRPG is titled Last Fantasy VII Remake, it solely covers a portion of the unique. It’ll function the Midgar part, with future installments to cowl the remainder of the sport as soon as Cloud and the remainder of the group depart Midgar. That Midgar portion, nonetheless, has been vastly expanded with further depth and element not current within the authentic recreation. It’s unclear what number of chapters are within the works, however we do know Sq. Enix is already engaged on the following installment.

If we do get a Last Fantasy VII Remake demo, it might be an effective way to carry followers over till the ultimate launch subsequent yr. You can even play a port of the 1997 authentic (Editor’s Be aware: Technically it’s a port of the 2012 replace of the 1998 PC port of Last Fantasy VII, however semantics…) on PS4, which lately obtained an replace to repair an annoying music glitch that plagued it for years.

Last Fantasy VII Remake is scheduled to launch for PS4 on March three, 2020.

[Source: Gamstat; Via: Siliconera]